Peacock Student Discount

Get Peacock Premium for only $10.99 $5.99/mo. for 12 months.

Annual verification required. After 12 months, you will be charged $10.99 or the then-current retail price (+tax) each month until you cancel. Cancel anytime. Existing Peacock subscribers may need to take additional steps to redeem. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply: Offer Terms. Eligible students who continue to meet verification requirements may renew offer at the then-current rate.

Not a student but ages 18-24? Click here to verify your Young Adult eligibility.

Verify Your Student Status and Start Watching

Step 1: Verify via SheerID

Verify your student status
You will be redirected to verify your student status with SheerID. Once verified, you will receive a unique promo code that may only be used once. Please keep it handy for the next step.

Step 2: Create a Peacock Account

Create a Peacock account
To redeem your unique promo code, click "Redeem Now" to be redirected to create a Peacock account. If you already have a Peacock account, you may use your promo code within your Account "Plans & Payments" page.

Step 3: Start streaming!

We make a great stream team!
Study Stream hit TV series, new Peacock Originals, live sports and more on all of your favorite devices.

Watch Peacock on Your Favorite Devices

Stream on 3 devices at once. Plus, create up to 6 profiles with kid-safety settings.
Windows & Mac
Roku
iOS and Android
Certain Models
Certain TV Models
Certain Models
Certain TV Models
Certain TV Models
Certain TV Models
Certain Models
Certain Models
Certain TV Models
Certain Devices
Certain Devices
See a list of support devices.

Frequently Asked Questions

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

  • Are 18 years of age or older;
  • Are a student currently enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions) who meets verification qualifications;
  • Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions);
  • Provide Peacock with a valid payment method

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. For more information on SheerID verification process, visit this FAQ page.

Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, see https://www.peacocktv.com/help/article/cancellation.

Premium is your key to unlocking full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, can't-miss live sports, plus thousands of hours of movies and shows. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium. 

If you already have a Peacock account and meet the eligibility criteria, you can click the link above to sign in and redeem your offer. If the link does not work, sign into your Peacock account. Go to your Account and apply your individual code on the “Plans & Payments” page.  

Yes, you will need to provide a valid credit card or PayPal account to redeem this promotional offer. At the end of your offer period, your subscription will auto-renew on a monthly basis at the then-current retail rate (currently, $10.99/month plus tax). If you cancel your subscription before your offer period expires, you will not be charged for Peacock Premium on your next billing date. Cancellation instructions can be found at PeacockTV.com/cancellation.

