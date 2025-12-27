Get the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle starting at $14.99/month. Cancel anytime.
The Copenhagen Test
The Copenhagen Test
Drama· TV Series· 1 Season· 2025·TV-MA
- Creator / Co-showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Thomas Brandon (Legacies)
- Co-showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Jennifer Yale (See, Outlander)
- Executive Producer / Star: Simu Liu
- Executive Producers: James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, M3GAN), Michael Clear (Archive 81, M3GAN) and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) for Atomic Monster, Mark Winemaker and Jet Wilkinson who also directs 101-102.
Trying to prove he's not the mole at his agency, an analyst makes a discovery that upends his life.Glass House
Alexander and The Orphanage are forced to work together, building a trap with Alexander as the bait.False Flag
Alexander must decide if he will sacrifice a real mission in order to hunt the hackers.Obsidian
In a mission where nothing is as it seems, Alexander must save a Source's life by risking his own.Looking Glass
When a trap for the enemy blows up, Alexander follows his own mission plan and risks everything.Allegiance
Alexander is given an impossible choice; The Orphanage must decide if he has turned on them.Not the World of Men
Hunted by his own agency, Alexander must stay alive to save those whom he holds most dear.The Orphanage
As Alexander races against the clock, Parker discovers a secret message hiding in plain sight.Show More
The Copenhagen Test Cast
Simu Liu
Alexander Hale
Melissa Barrera
Michelle
Sinclair Daniel
Parker
Mark O'Brien
Cobb
Brian d'Arcy James
Peter Moira
Kathleen Chalfant
St. George
The Copenhagen Test Trailer
The Copenhagen Test Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for the Peacock Original, The Copenhagen Test.
The Copenhagen Test FAQs
- Where can I watch The Copenhagen Test?
- You can watch The Copenhagen Test on Peacock. Just sign up for a Peacock Account and start streaming. View the full list of supported streaming devices.
- When did The Copenhagen Test premiere?
- The Copenhagen Test premiered on December 27, 2025 exclusively on Peacock.
- What is The Copenhagen Test about?
- The Copenhagen Test is a spy-thriller about intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu), who discovers his brain has been hacked, allowing access to his senses in real-time. He’s forced to pretend everything is normal while working from within, trying to expose the culprits.
- Is The Copenhagen Test a Peacock Original?
- Yes, The Copenhagen Test is a Peacock Original.
