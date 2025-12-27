The Copenhagen Test Hero Image

The Copenhagen Test

Available Now on Peacock

An analyst discovers his eyes and ears have been hacked, sending him undercover in his own life.
The Copenhagen Test

The Copenhagen Test

Drama· TV Series· 1 Season· 2025·TV-MA

This espionage thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.
  • Creator / Co-showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Thomas Brandon (Legacies)
  • Co-showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Jennifer Yale (See, Outlander)
  • Executive Producer / Star: Simu Liu
  • Executive Producers: James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, M3GAN), Michael Clear (Archive 81, M3GAN) and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) for Atomic Monster, Mark Winemaker and Jet Wilkinson who also directs 101-102.
Stream The Copenhagen Test on Peacock

Copenhagen
S1 E1 • 56M • 4K UHDHDHDRAudio DescribedClosed CaptionTVMA

Trying to prove he's not the mole at his agency, an analyst makes a discovery that upends his life.

Glass House
S1 E2 • 51M • 4K UHDHDHDRAudio DescribedClosed CaptionTVMA

Alexander and The Orphanage are forced to work together, building a trap with Alexander as the bait.

False Flag
S1 E3 • 53M • 4K UHDHDHDRAudio DescribedClosed CaptionTVMA

Alexander must decide if he will sacrifice a real mission in order to hunt the hackers.

Obsidian
S1 E4 • 53M • 4K UHDHDHDRAudio DescribedClosed CaptionTVMA

In a mission where nothing is as it seems, Alexander must save a Source's life by risking his own.

Looking Glass
S1 E5 • 51M • 4K UHDHDAudio DescribedClosed CaptionTVMA

When a trap for the enemy blows up, Alexander follows his own mission plan and risks everything.

Allegiance
S1 E6 • 47M • 4K UHDHDHDRAudio DescribedClosed CaptionTVMA

Alexander is given an impossible choice; The Orphanage must decide if he has turned on them.

Not the World of Men
S1 E7 • 48M • 4K UHDHDHDRAudio DescribedClosed CaptionTVMA

Hunted by his own agency, Alexander must stay alive to save those whom he holds most dear.

The Orphanage
S1 E8 • 49M • 4K UHDHDHDRAudio DescribedClosed CaptionTVMA

As Alexander races against the clock, Parker discovers a secret message hiding in plain sight.

The Copenhagen Test Cast

Simu Liu

Alexander Hale

Melissa Barrera

Michelle

Sinclair Daniel

Parker

Mark O'Brien

Cobb

Brian d'Arcy James

Peter Moira

Kathleen Chalfant

St. George

The Copenhagen Test Trailer

The Copenhagen Test Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for the Peacock Original, The Copenhagen Test.

The Copenhagen Test

The Copenhagen Test FAQs

You can watch The Copenhagen Test on Peacock. Just sign up for a Peacock Account and start streaming. View the full list of supported streaming devices.
The Copenhagen Test premiered on December 27, 2025 exclusively on Peacock.
The Copenhagen Test is a spy-thriller about intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu), who discovers his brain has been hacked, allowing access to his senses in real-time. He’s forced to pretend everything is normal while working from within, trying to expose the culprits.
Yes, The Copenhagen Test is a Peacock Original.

