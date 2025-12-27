Copenhagen

S 1 E 1 • 56 M • 4K UHD HD HDR TVMA

Trying to prove he's not the mole at his agency, an analyst makes a discovery that upends his life.

Glass House

S 1 E 2 • 51 M • 4K UHD HD HDR TVMA

Alexander and The Orphanage are forced to work together, building a trap with Alexander as the bait.

False Flag

S 1 E 3 • 53 M • 4K UHD HD HDR TVMA

Alexander must decide if he will sacrifice a real mission in order to hunt the hackers.

Obsidian

S 1 E 4 • 53 M • 4K UHD HD HDR TVMA

In a mission where nothing is as it seems, Alexander must save a Source's life by risking his own.

Looking Glass

S 1 E 5 • 51 M • 4K UHD HD TVMA

When a trap for the enemy blows up, Alexander follows his own mission plan and risks everything.

Allegiance

S 1 E 6 • 47 M • 4K UHD HD HDR TVMA

Alexander is given an impossible choice; The Orphanage must decide if he has turned on them.

Not the World of Men

S 1 E 7 • 48 M • 4K UHD HD HDR TVMA

Hunted by his own agency, Alexander must stay alive to save those whom he holds most dear.

The Orphanage

S 1 E 8 • 49 M • 4K UHD HD HDR TVMA

As Alexander races against the clock, Parker discovers a secret message hiding in plain sight.