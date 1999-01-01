Watch All the Biggest Games & Matches Live
Students Can Stream and Save
Eligible college/university students can get 12 months of Peacock at $1.99/mo instead of the current rate of $7.99/mo.
Sports Documentaries & Originals
Sports Channels
Pick Your Plan. Cancel Anytime.
The LIVE sports you love all in one place. SNF, Big Ten, Premier League, & more.
- 80,000+ Hours of Entertainment
- 50+ Always-On Channels
- New & Hit Shows, Films & Originals
- Current NBC & Bravo Shows
$7.99/month
Same great content, plus:
- Save 17%
- One Payment for the Whole Year
$79.99/year
The LIVE sports you love all in one place. SNF, Big Ten, Premier League, & more.
- 80,000+ Hours of Entertainment
- 50+ Always-On Channels
- New & Hit Shows, Films & Originals
- Current NBC & Bravo Shows
Watch Peacock on Your Favorite Devices
Stream on 3 devices at once. Plus, create up to 6 profiles with kid-safety settings.
Frequently Asked Questions
- How do I watch sports on Peacock?
Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You'll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.
- What else can I watch on Peacock?
Here's what else you get with Peacock:
- New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
- Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
- Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
- The LIVE sports you love all in one place, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
- Kids' movies and shows, including Where's Waldo? and Curious George.
- Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.
- What devices does Peacock support?
Lots! For instance:
TV
Android TV, Apple TV, COX, Fire TV, LG TV, Hisense VIDAA, Roku, Samsung, Vizio Smart TV, Xfinity
Computer
Chrome OS, macOS, Windows PC
Mobile & Tablet
Android phones & tablets, Fire Tablet, iPhone and iPad
Game Consoles
PlayStation, Xbox, Meta VR devices
View the full list of supported devices here. (If you don’t see it listed, we’re probably working on it!)
- What if I already signed up for Peacock?
If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.
To upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus from a Peacock Premium plan, sign in to your account and go to Plans and Payments to select an upgrade plan.
- Can I stream Peacock sports in my bar, restaurant, or retail business?
Yes, you can stream Peacock sports in your business with the Peacock Sports Pass— Peacock Sports Pass is currently available through our partnership with EverPass. With Peacock Sports Pass, you can access the Peacock-exclusive NFL game, Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball matches, featured rounds and holes of the best in golf, rugby, cycling, motorsports events and more. Learn more here.
- Can Peacock explain the offside rule in soccer?
We'll try.
Imagine you're playing offense on a soccer team and you're close to your opponent's goal. If your teammate passes the ball to you, and you're closer to the goal than any defender from the opposing team except for one (usually, the goalie), that's offsides and it gets the other team an indirect free-kick. Does that make sense? Seriously, we're asking.