SNF

Sunday Night Football

Premier League

Premier League

Big Ten Football

Big Ten Football

WWE Network

WWE

Golf

Golf

Notre Dame Football

Notre Dame Football

Big Ten Men's Basketball

Big Ten Men's Basketball

Notre Dame Hockey

Notre Dame Hockey

Figure Skating

Figure Skating

NASCAR

NASCAR

U.S. Soccer Image

U.S. Soccer

Chivas

Chivas

Students Can Stream and Save
Eligible college/university students can get 12 months of Peacock at $1.99/mo instead of the current rate of $7.99/mo.

24/7 Sports.
Because You're a 24/7 Fan.

The action never stops with NBC Sports, Premier League TV, WWE , GolfPass, and more.

24/7 Sports.
Because You're a
24/7 Fan.

The action never stops with NBC Sports, Premier League TV, WWE Network, GolfPass, and more.

Pick Your Plan. Cancel Anytime.

  • Monthly

    The LIVE sports you love all in one place. SNF, Big Ten, Premier League, & more.

    • 80,000+ Hours of Entertainment
    • 50+ Always-On Channels
    • New & Hit Shows, Films & Originals
    • Current NBC & Bravo Shows
    $7.99/month
    Get Premium Monthly
  • BEST VALUE

    Annual

    Same great content, plus:

    • Save 17%
    • One Payment for the Whole Year
    $79.99/year
    Get Premium Annual

  • Premium

    The LIVE sports you love all in one place. SNF, Big Ten, Premier League, & more.

    • 80,000+ Hours of Entertainment
    • 50+ Always-On Channels
    • New & Hit Shows, Films & Originals
    • Current NBC & Bravo Shows

    Monthly

    $7.99/month

    GET PREMIUM MONTHLY

    Annual

    Best Value

    $79.99/year

    GET PREMIUM ANNUAL

Watch Peacock on Your Favorite Devices
Stream on 3 devices at once. Plus, create up to 6 profiles with kid-safety settings.

Watch Peacock on Your Favorite Devices

Stream on 3 devices at once. Plus, create up to 6 profiles with kid-safety settings.

Web

Windows & Mac

Roku

Select Models

Mobile

iOS and Android

FireTV

Select Models

Samsung

Select TV Models

AppleTV

Select Models

AndroidTV

Select TV Models

LG

Select TV Models

Vizio

Select TV Models

Xbox

Select Models

Playstation

Select Models

Hisense

Select TV Models

Cox

Select Devices

Xfinity

Select Devices

View list of supported devices

Frequently Asked Questions

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You'll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

Here's what else you get with Peacock:

  • New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
  • Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
  • Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
  • The LIVE sports you love all in one place, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
  • Kids' movies and shows, including Where's Waldo? and Curious George.
  • Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

Lots! For instance:

TV
Android TV, Apple TV, COX, Fire TV, LG TV, Hisense VIDAA, Roku, Samsung, Vizio Smart TV, Xfinity

Computer
Chrome OS, macOS, Windows PC

Mobile & Tablet
Android phones & tablets, Fire Tablet, iPhone and iPad

Game Consoles
PlayStation, Xbox, Meta VR devices

View the full list of supported devices here. (If you don’t see it listed, we’re probably working on it!)

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

To upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus from a Peacock Premium plan, sign in to your account and go to Plans and Payments to select an upgrade plan.

Yes, you can stream Peacock sports in your business with the Peacock Sports Pass— Peacock Sports Pass is currently available through our partnership with EverPass. With Peacock Sports Pass, you can access the Peacock-exclusive NFL game, Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball matches, featured rounds and holes of the best in golf, rugby, cycling, motorsports events and more. Learn more here.

We'll try.

Imagine you're playing offense on a soccer team and you're close to your opponent's goal. If your teammate passes the ball to you, and you're closer to the goal than any defender from the opposing team except for one (usually, the goalie), that's offsides and it gets the other team an indirect free-kick. Does that make sense? Seriously, we're asking.