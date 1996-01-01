2025-2026 Season Schedule
Please check back for updates throughout the season. Disfruta de algunos partidos disponibles en español.
|MATCH
|DATE
|time
|where to watch
|Burnley vs. Chelsea
|November 22
|7:30am
|USA
|Brighton vs. Brentford
|November 22
|10am
|Peacock
|Fulham vs. Sunderland
|November 22
|10am
|Peacock
|Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
|November 22
|10am
|Peacock
|Wolves vs. Crystal Palace
|November 22
|10am
|Peacock
|Bournemouth vs. West Ham
|November 22
|10am
|USA
|Newcastle vs. Man City
|November 22
|12:30pm
|Peacock | NBC
|Leeds United vs. Aston Villa
|November 23
|9am
|USA
|Arsenal vs. Spurs
|November 23
|11am
|Peacock
|Man United vs. Everton
|November 24
|3pm
|USA
Schedule subject to change. All times are ET.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Who won the last Premier League title?
Liverpool won the last Premier League title, securing it in the 2024-2025 season. This victory marked their 20th English top-flight title, equalling Manchester United's record. They clinched the title with a decisive 5-1 victory over Tottenham at Anfield.
- What Premier League programming is available on Peacock?
Sign up for Peacock to watch certain LIVE matches from the 2025-26 season, as well as highlights from the 2024-25 Premier League season. Expect ongoing updates, analysis, live match coverage, and on-demand replays.*
Certain Premier League matches will stream LIVE in the Browse and Sports sections, and in the Premier League Hub on the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com throughout the season. You can also head to Channels to watch Premier League TV, and Sports to watch featured highlights, commentary, and more.
*Matches that stream live on Peacock and NBC will be available for replay on Peacock shortly after the livestream ends.
- When are Premier League matches available to stream on Peacock?
Certain matches, including NBC simulstreams, will be available to stream on Peacock LIVE, and will be available for replay on Peacock shortly after the livestream ends.
- How do I watch Premier League on Peacock?
Sign up here to watch Premier League.
- What else can I watch on Peacock?
Here's what else you get with Peacock:
- New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
- Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
- Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
- The LIVE sports you love all in one place, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
- Kids' movies and shows, including Where's Waldo? and Curious George.
- Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.
- What if I already signed up for Peacock?
If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.
To upgrade your plan, Sign In to Peacock, go to your Account, then go to Plans and Payments, then go to "Change Plan".
- What devices does Peacock support?
Peacock is available across a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.