2025-2026 Season Schedule

Disfruta de algunos partidos disponibles en español.

MATCHDATEtimewhere to watch
Burnley vs. ChelseaNovember 227:30amUSA
Brighton vs. BrentfordNovember 2210amPeacock
Fulham vs. SunderlandNovember 2210amPeacock
Liverpool vs. Nottingham ForestNovember 2210am Peacock
Wolves vs. Crystal PalaceNovember 2210am Peacock
Bournemouth vs. West HamNovember 2210amUSA
Newcastle vs. Man CityNovember 2212:30pmPeacock | NBC
Leeds United vs. Aston VillaNovember 239amUSA
Arsenal vs. SpursNovember 2311amPeacock
Man United vs. EvertonNovember 243pmUSA

Schedule subject to change. All times are ET.

Frequently Asked Questions

Liverpool won the last Premier League title, securing it in the 2024-2025 season. This victory marked their 20th English top-flight title, equalling Manchester United's record. They clinched the title with a decisive 5-1 victory over Tottenham at Anfield.

Sign up for Peacock to watch certain LIVE matches from the 2025-26 season, as well as highlights from the 2024-25 Premier League season. Expect ongoing updates, analysis, live match coverage, and on-demand replays.*

Certain Premier League matches will stream LIVE in the Browse and Sports sections, and in the Premier League Hub on the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com throughout the season. You can also head to Channels to watch Premier League TV, and Sports to watch featured highlights, commentary, and more.

*Matches that stream live on Peacock and NBC will be available for replay on Peacock shortly after the livestream ends.

Certain matches, including NBC simulstreams, will be available to stream on Peacock LIVE, and will be available for replay on Peacock shortly after the livestream ends.

Sign up here to watch Premier League.

Here's what else you get with Peacock:

  • New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
  • Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
  • Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
  • The LIVE sports you love all in one place, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
  • Kids' movies and shows, including Where's Waldo? and Curious George.
  • Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

To upgrade your plan, Sign In to Peacock, go to your Account, then go to Plans and Payments, then go to "Change Plan".

Peacock is available across a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

