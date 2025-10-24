Drama· TV Series· 4 Seasons· 2022·TV-MA

A reimagination of the beloved sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" set in modern-day America through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel Air. As these worlds collide, he reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.



In season four of Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.

Starring: Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, Simone Joy Jones Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer: Carla Banks Waddles Executive Producers: Morgan Cooper, Anthony Sparks, Malcolm Spellman, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz, TJ Brady & Rasheed Newson Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios



Streaming en Español solo en Peacock