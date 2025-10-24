Get the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle starting at $14.99/month. Cancel anytime.
Bel-Air
Drama· TV Series· 4 Seasons· 2022·TV-MA
In season four of Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.
Watch Full Episodes of Bel-Air
A talented West Philly teenager is sent to live in Bel Air to avoid the dangers of his hometown.Keep Ya Head Up
Will finds he doesn’t fit in at his new school; the Banks family starts to adjust to life with Will.Yamacraw
Will attends Uncle Phil's Black fraternity event and finds his groove with his family and peers.Canvass
The Banks family rallies to help Uncle Phil with his campaign; Will’s past catches up to him.PA to LA
When Will’s friend Tray visits, his loyalty is tested; the Bankses host an influencer event.The Strength to Smile
The Banks family supports Lisa when they host an event in memory of her mother at the mansion.Payback's a B*tch
Will and Carlton throw a house party at the Banks mansion; Viv and Phil attend an art event.No One Wins When the Family Feuds
As the Banks family celebrates Will’s birthday, his mom comes to visit, causing unexpected tension.Can't Knock the Hustle
The Banks family goes to church; Will considers looking for his father.Where To?
Will’s father shows up and tells the truth about where he’s been, exposing a long-buried secret.Show More
Peacock Originals
Bel-Air FAQs
- Where can I watch Bel-Air?
- You can watch Bel-Air exclusively on Peacock. Sign up for your own Peacock Account and start watching today. View the full list of supported streaming devices.
- When did Bel-Air Season 4 premiere?
- Season 4 of the Peacock Original Bel-Air premiered on November 24, 2025.
- Is Bel-Air a Peacock Original?
- Yes, Bel-Air is a Peacock Original.
