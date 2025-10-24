Bel-Air Hero Image

Bel-Air

The journey of a teen who’s forced to move from the streets of Philly to a wealthy LA enclave.
Bel-Air

Drama· TV Series· 4 Seasons· 2022·TV-MA

A reimagination of the beloved sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" set in modern-day America through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel Air. As these worlds collide, he reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

In season four of Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.
Starring: Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, Simone Joy Jones Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer:  Carla Banks Waddles Executive Producers:  Morgan Cooper, Anthony Sparks, Malcolm Spellman, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz, TJ Brady & Rasheed Newson Produced By:  Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group,  and Westbrook Studios

Streaming en Español solo en Peacock
Watch Full Episodes of Bel-Air

Dreams and Nightmares
S1 E1 • 59M • 4K UHDHDAudio Described Alt TextClosed Caption Alt TextTVMA

A talented West Philly teenager is sent to live in Bel Air to avoid the dangers of his hometown.

Keep Ya Head Up
S1 E2 • 46M • 4K UHDHDAudio Described Alt TextClosed Caption Alt TextTVMA

Will finds he doesn’t fit in at his new school; the Banks family starts to adjust to life with Will.

Yamacraw
S1 E3 • 48M • 4K UHDHDAudio Described Alt TextClosed Caption Alt TextTVMA

Will attends Uncle Phil's Black fraternity event and finds his groove with his family and peers.

Canvass
S1 E4 • 45M • 4K UHDHDAudio Described Alt TextClosed Caption Alt TextTVMA

The Banks family rallies to help Uncle Phil with his campaign; Will’s past catches up to him.

PA to LA
S1 E5 • 48M • 4K UHDHDAudio Described Alt TextClosed Caption Alt TextTVMA

When Will’s friend Tray visits, his loyalty is tested; the Bankses host an influencer event.

The Strength to Smile
S1 E6 • 48M • 4K UHDHDAudio Described Alt TextClosed Caption Alt TextTVMA

The Banks family supports Lisa when they host an event in memory of her mother at the mansion.

Payback's a B*tch
S1 E7 • 48M • 4K UHDHDAudio Described Alt TextClosed Caption Alt TextTVMA

Will and Carlton throw a house party at the Banks mansion; Viv and Phil attend an art event.

No One Wins When the Family Feuds
S1 E8 • 48M • 4K UHDHDAudio Described Alt TextClosed Caption Alt TextTVMA

As the Banks family celebrates Will’s birthday, his mom comes to visit, causing unexpected tension.

Can't Knock the Hustle
S1 E9 • 51M • 4K UHDHDAudio Described Alt TextClosed Caption Alt TextTVMA

The Banks family goes to church; Will considers looking for his father.

Where To?
S1 E10 • 50M • 4K UHDHDAudio Described Alt TextClosed Caption Alt TextTVMA

Will’s father shows up and tells the truth about where he’s been, exposing a long-buried secret.

Bel-Air Cast

Bel-Air FAQs

You can watch Bel-Air exclusively on Peacock. Sign up for your own Peacock Account and start watching today. View the full list of supported streaming devices.
Season 4 of the Peacock Original Bel-Air premiered on November 24, 2025.
Yes, Bel-Air is a Peacock Original.

