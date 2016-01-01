What devices and platforms are supported by Peacock?

Peacock is available across a variety of devices.

Web Browsers:

Chrome 121+ (Windows/Mac)
Firefox 115+ (Windows/Mac)
MS Edge 121+ (Windows/Mac)
Safari 16.2+ (Mac)

Mobile and Tablet Devices:

Android: 7.0 or above
iOS: 15 or above

Connected TVs, Game Consoles and Streaming Devices:

Amazon:

Peacock is supported on Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices with Fire OS 6 and above

  • Please Note: Peacock is not currently supported on the Fire Max 11 Tablet

Android TV: 

Peacock is supported on a wide variety of Android TV-enabled Smart TVs, such as Sony Bravia, and set-top boxes, including NVIDIA Shield, running Android OS 5.1 and above

Apple TV: 

Apple TV HD (4th Generation or above) with tvOS 15 or above

Chromecast: 

2nd Generation or above, including Chromecast with Google TV

Google TV:

Peacock is supported on Google TV smart TVs and streaming devices

Hisense VIDAA: 

Peacock is supported on Hisense VIDAA powered 2021 devices and newer

LG Smart TV: 

LG WebOS 3.5 or above

PlayStation:

PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5

Roku:

Roku 2 (4210X model only)
Roku 3 & 4 (model 4200X or later)
Roku Streaming Stick (model 3600X or later)
Roku Express/Express+ (model 3900X or later)
Roku Premiere/Premiere+ (model 3920X or later)
Roku Ultra/Ultra LT (model 4640X or later) 
Roku TV and Smart Soundbar (model 5000X or later)

Samsung Smart TV: 

Peacock is supported on models from 2017 or later. If you’re unsure, you can check your model number and year here

VIZIO: 

SmartCast TV (2016 and newer)

Xbox:

Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S

Xumo:

Xumo TV
Xumo Stream Box

 

Cable Provider Set Top Boxes:

Cox:

Contour Box with Voice Remote
Contour Stream Player

DirecTV:

C71KW-400
C71KW-200
P21KW-500

Spectrum:

Xumo Stream Box

Xfinity:

XG1v1 (Arris)
XG1v3
XG1v4
XG2v2
XiD
Xi3
Xi5
Xi6
Flex
Xumo Stream Box

Meta VR Devices:

Meta Quest 2
Meta Quest Pro