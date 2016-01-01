What devices and platforms are supported by Peacock?

Peacock is available across a variety of devices.

Web Browsers:

Chrome 121+ (Windows/Mac)

Firefox 115+ (Windows/Mac)

MS Edge 121+ (Windows/Mac)

Safari 16.2+ (Mac)

Mobile and Tablet Devices:

Android: 7.0 or above

iOS: 15 or above

Connected TVs, Game Consoles and Streaming Devices:

Amazon:

Peacock is supported on Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices with Fire OS 6 and above

Please Note: Peacock is not currently supported on the Fire Max 11 Tablet

Android TV:

Peacock is supported on a wide variety of Android TV-enabled Smart TVs, such as Sony Bravia, and set-top boxes, including NVIDIA Shield, running Android OS 5.1 and above

Apple TV:

Apple TV HD (4th Generation or above) with tvOS 15 or above

Chromecast:

2nd Generation or above, including Chromecast with Google TV

Google TV:

Peacock is supported on Google TV smart TVs and streaming devices

Hisense VIDAA:

Peacock is supported on Hisense VIDAA powered 2021 devices and newer

LG Smart TV:

LG WebOS 3.5 or above

PlayStation:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Roku:

Roku 2 (4210X model only)

Roku 3 & 4 (model 4200X or later)

Roku Streaming Stick (model 3600X or later)

Roku Express/Express+ (model 3900X or later)

Roku Premiere/Premiere+ (model 3920X or later)

Roku Ultra/Ultra LT (model 4640X or later)

Roku TV and Smart Soundbar (model 5000X or later)

Samsung Smart TV:

Peacock is supported on models from 2017 or later. If you’re unsure, you can check your model number and year here

VIZIO:

SmartCast TV (2016 and newer)

Xbox:

Xbox One

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xumo:

Xumo TV

Xumo Stream Box

Cable Provider Set Top Boxes:

Cox:

Contour Box with Voice Remote

Contour Stream Player

DirecTV:

C71KW-400

C71KW-200

P21KW-500

Spectrum:

Xumo Stream Box

Xfinity:

XG1v1 (Arris)

XG1v3

XG1v4

XG2v2

XiD

Xi3

Xi5

Xi6

Flex

Xumo Stream Box

Meta VR Devices:

Meta Quest 2

Meta Quest Pro