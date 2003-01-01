You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are an active duty U.S. military service member, Reservist, or National Guard member, or a U.S. military veteran or retiree;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions);

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method

Military information (e.g., first name, last name, DOB, and branch of service) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. For more information on the SheerID verification process, visit this FAQ page.

Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, see https://www.peacocktv.com/help/article/cancellation.

Eligible subscribers may renew this offer at the then-current rate for so long as they meet the eligibility criteria and verification qualifications.