How do I cancel my Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus plan?

The good news is if you cancel your Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus plan, you can still watch a limited amount of content for free on Peacock. To cancel your plan, follow the steps below:

Log in to your account.

Go to Plans & Payments.

Select Cancel Plan.

Once confirmed, you will see a confirmation message on screen and receive a confirmation email, which may take a few hours. Your plan will not renew at the end of your current billing cycle.



No refunds or credits will be issued, unless required by law for any prior payments made when you cancel (or downgrade) a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus plan.

If you are unable to activate a new Peacock subscription through a third party due to having an existing subscription, you must first cancel the existing subscription then wait until it fully lapses before attempting to activate your new subscription again.

For subscriptions through a third party

If you subscribed through a third party (e.g., Apple, Google, Roku, Amazon, etc.), you must contact the third party directly to cancel your existing plan, as Peacock does not have the ability to cancel your existing plan. Please see the links to the relevant Help Center below or contact the applicable third party for further assistance on how to cancel:



If you are unsure of how you are being billed, you can check at any time after logging into your account. You will see your method of payment listed in the ‘Plans & Payment’ section under ‘Your Plan’.