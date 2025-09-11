LIVE Sports Streaming This Week on Peacock Sept 11 – Sept 17

Peacock has so many live sports happening every week all year long. We’ll help you keep track of them all. Check out what’s coming up this week.

Peacock's expansive live sports programming includes Sunday Night Football, Premier League, Liga MX soccer, Big Ten Football, and more. Want to see it all? We put together this guide to all the big live sports and events happening this week from Sept 11 through Sept 17. Check out the schedule:

Cycling

La Vuelta

No more rest days, now it’s an adrenaline-fueled sprint to the Madrid finish line. The final four stages start with the individual time trial, maybe the purest test of skill and stamina in these races. No relying on teammates or other riders to eliminate wind resistance, it’s all about powering yourself through the stage faster than anyone else. From there, the peloton journies to Guijuelo before tackling the final mountain stage of the race from Robledo de Chavela to Bola del Mundo, Puerto de Navacerrada. It all leads to one of the most gorgeous finales in the world on the streets of Madrid.

Thursday Sept 11 at 8:50a ET: Stage 18

Friday Sept 12 at 6:50a ET: Stage 19

Saturday Sept 13 at 6:50a ET: Stage 20

Sunday Sept 14 at 10:30a ET: Stage 21

Track and Field

World Athletics Championships

The fastest track and field athletes from all over the world go head-to-head in Tokyo this coming week. The World Athletics Championships brings us more than a full week of jaw-dropping feats. This is a great opportunity to see stars from last year’s Olympics in action again, including Masai Russell, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, and more.

Friday Sept 12 at 6:50p ET: Day 1 – AM Session

Friday Sept 12 at 7p ET: Men’s 35km Race Walk

Friday Sept 12 at 7p ET: Women’s 35km Race Walk

Saturday Sept 13 at 5a ET: Day 1 – PM Session

Saturday Sept 13 at 8:10a ET: Men’s Shot Put Final

Saturday Sept 13 at 3p ET: Day 1 – PM Session Recap

Saturday Sept 13 at 7p ET: Women’s Marathon

Sunday Sept 14 at 5:30a ET: Day 2 – PM Session

Sunday Sept 14 at 6:10a ET: Women’s Discus Throw Final

Sunday Sept 14 at 7:40a ET: Women’s Long Jump Final

Sunday Sept 14 at 3p ET: Day 2 – PM Session Recap

Sunday Sept 14 at 6:50p ET: Day 3 – AM Session

Sunday Sept 14 at 7p ET: Men’s Marathon

Monday Sept 15 at 5:10a ET: Day 3 – PM Session

Monday Sept 15 at 7:10a ET: Men’s Pole Vault Final

Monday Sept 15 at 8a ET: Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Tuesday Sept 16 at 5:30a ET: Day 4 – PM Session

Tuesday Sept 16 at 7:35a ET: Men’s High Jump Final

Tuesday Sept 16 at 8a ET: Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Wednesday Sept 17 at 5a ET: Day 5 – PM Session

Wednesday Sept 17 at 7:10a ET: Women’s Pole Vault Final

Wednesday Sept 17 at 7:50a ET: Men’s Long Jump Final

Soccer

Gainbridge Super League

Dallas Trinity is now far out in front in the Gainbridge Super League. Having won all three of their matches played so far, they’re four points clear of second place Fort Lauderdale United. It’s a long season though, and so much can change between now and the playoffs next spring. DC Power, and Lexington SC round out the top four despite having only played two matches so far. As they catch up to the rest of the league, we could see them rocket into the top spot if they’re able to keep those lossless streaks up.

Friday Sept 12 at 7p ET: DC Power FC vs. Lexington SC

Saturday Sept 13 at 7:30p ET: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

Saturday Sept 13 at 7:30p ET: Sporting JAX vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Saturday Sept 13 at 9p ET: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

Premier League

After an international break, Premier League is back at it with Matchweek 4. Newly promoted side Sunderland is still in the top half of the table having won their third match two weeks ago. We’ll see if they can keep that streak going, but their opponents Crystal Palace, despite sitting lower on the table right now, has yet to lose a match. West Ham hopes to keep improving after their 3–0 win over Nottingham Forest when they host London rival Spurs. That will be a tall order for the Irons though, as Spurs sits in fourth place, and will be fighting hard to not drop any lower. The big match this week though happens on Sunday: The Manchester Derby. Man City and Man United face off in a rivalry match that always gets heated. This year’s especially since both teams have a ton to prove at this point. Man City is down in 13th place after losing their last two matches. Meanwhile, United is doing a bit better in ninth, but only took their first win last week. The two Manchester sides appear more evenly matched than they’ve been in recent years, so this one should be a thriller.

Saturday Sept 13 at 10a ET: Bournemouth v Brighton

Saturday Sept 13 at 10a ET: Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Saturday Sept 13 at 10a ET: Everton v Aston Villa

Saturday Sept 13 at 10a ET: Newcastle v Wolves

Saturday Sept 13 at 12:30p ET: West Ham v Spurs

Sunday Sept 14 at 11:30a ET: Man City v Man United

Liga MX

We got two Liga MX matches coming our way. Add some soccer to your Saturday night with a battle between two teams in the top half of the table. Tigres UANL is in fourth place after a win over Santos Laguna, but they’ll face a tough challenge from León, themselves having some momentum behind them after a 3–0 rout of Querétaro. With both teams looking to go far in the Apertura, this is one you don’t want to miss. Come back next Wednesdsay for the match we’ve been waiting for since the beginning of the season. Tigres goes on the road against Chivas. This was supposed to be a Week 1 matchup, but field conditions postponed it until now. Chivas has had a rough Apertura so far, so this will be a tough game even with the home crowd behind them. Still, they know they need to turn things around, and a win against a top-four team at home could be just the start they need.

Saturday Sept 13 at 8:30p ET: Tigres vs. León (en Español)

Wednesday Sept 17 at 8:30p ET: Chivas vs. Tigres (en Español)

Football

Big Ten Football

We’re still in the non-conference game part of college football season, which means your favorite Big Ten schools get to face some in-state opponents they don’t always always get to see. It all starts this Saturday with Maryland welcoming Towson to College Park. These teams have only played each other three times before, with the Terps taking each game. We’ll see if that streak continues this Saturday. Then, No 1. Ohio State hopes to follow up their 70–0 sweep of Grambling State with a similar performance against the University of Ohio. Despite being in the same state, these schools haven’t faced off since 2010. The Buckeyes have won each meeting and are expected to take this one as well. Ohio State always puts on a show at home, and with them hungry to keep their No. 1 ranking, we’re in for some fireworks on Saturday night.

Saturday Sept 13 at 12p ET: Towson vs. Maryland

Saturday Sept 13 at 7p ET: Ohio vs. Ohio State (1)

Notre Dame Football

The No. 8 Fighting Irish had a disappointing start to their season last week when they fell to No. 5 Miami 27–24. They still have high expectations for the season. Notre Dame made it all the way to the National Championship last season, and they want to make another run this year. As a result, their first games of the season are against some tough opponents. This Saturday, they play their home opener against No. 16 Texas A&M. The Aggies are coming off two big wins against UTSA and Utah State. The Irish will put up the toughest fight of the season so far. Notre Dame fans couldn’t ask for a better home opener than this.

Saturday Sept 13 at 7p ET: Texas A&M (16) vs. Notre Dame (8)

NFL

Sunday Night Football started the season with a banger last week as the Bills narrowly beat the Ravens 41–40. Games like that are why we love Sunday nights in the fall. We’ve got another thriller coming up this weekend as SNF heads to Minnesota. The hometown Vikings will host Atlanta Falcons. All eyes are on Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy who will be playing his second-ever game in the NFL. He’ll also be facing a former college opponent in Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. They famously faced each other in the CFP National Championship, and this week we get to see how both fare against each other in the pros.

Sunday Sept 14 at 7p ET: Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sunday Sept 14 at 11:30p ET: Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

Motorsports

SuperMotocross

Jett Lawrence took the first playoff race of the Super Motocross World Championships. Now, we’ll see if he can turn it into a streak as we head back inside a stadium for Playoff 2. This weekend’s race brings your favorite riders to The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO. Supercross riders love St. Louis for having some of the best, most ridable dirt on the circuit. That makes this the perfect venue for these riders to show their skills. At first, this race appears to resemble Supercross more than Pro Motocross, but multiple changes in terrain, as well as a section that goes into the exhibition hall adjoining The Dome, will make for plenty of Pro-Motocross style fights for position.

Saturday Sept 13 at 1:30a ET: Race Day Live

Saturday Sept 13 at 6:30p ET: SuperMotocross World Championships Playoff 2 – St. Louis

MotoAmerica

The MotoAmerica Superbike Championship turns up the excitement this weekend at one of the country’s best road courses. Circuit of the America’s is a challenging track that’s become a favorite of motorsports drivers of all disciplines. Located in the rolling hills outside Austin, TX, this 20-turn, 3.41-mile track provides constant challenges, including a 133-foot hill that leads to a tight uphill turn. That’s a tough maneuver on four, let alone on a bike traveling at up to 195 mph.

Saturday Sept 13 at 4p ET: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Texas – Race 1

Sunday Sept 14 at 4p ET: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Texas – Race 2



