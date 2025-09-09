Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune Are Now Streaming on Peacock

Trivia buffs and puzzle pros rejoice. Starting today, for the first time ever, you can stream brand-new episodes of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune five days a week on Peacock — available next day for seven days after their premiere.

“What is...?” On Jeopardy!, also known as America’s Favorite Quiz Show®, three players face off to provide the correct responses to clever clues across a wide range of subjects. Who will become the next Jeopardy! champion? You’ll have to tune in to the latest episodes, hosted by Ken Jennings, to find out. Enjoy classic episodes, available anytime.

“I’d like to solve the puzzle!” Hosted by Ryan Seacrest alongside Vanna White, Wheel of Fortune is one of the most successful game shows in television history. Contestants compete by spinning the iconic Wheel to solve puzzles and win life-changing prizes. Watch past episodes, available anytime.

Stream Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune on Peacock.