Peacock Discount for Medical Professionals &
First Responders

One Chicago

Get Peacock Premium for only $10.99 $6.99/mo. for 12 months of Peacock Premium
As a medical professional or first responder, your dedication deserves recognition! Find your exclusive discount,
save on Peacock, and start watching your favorite TV shows, movies, sports and more.

FIRST RESPONDER
MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL

Annual verification required. After offer end, each month you will be charged $10.99 or then-current retail price (+tax) until you cancel. Cancel anytime. Existing Peacock subscribers may need to take additional steps to redeem. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply: Offer Terms. Eligible first responders and medical professionals who continue to meet verification qualifications may renew offer at the then-current rate. This offer is being provided to all first responders and medical professionals regardless of whether they work for a public or private institution.

One Chicago

Verify Your Medical Professional or First Responder Status and Start Watching

Step 1: Verify via SheerID

Verify your Medical Professional or First Responder status
You will be redirected to verify your Medical Professional or First Responder status with SheerID. Once verified, you will receive a unique promo code that may only be used once. Please keep it handy for the next step.

Step 2: Create a Peacock Account

Create a Peacock account
To redeem your unique promo code, click "Redeem Now" to be redirected to create a Peacock account. If you already have a Peacock account, you may use your promo code within your Account "Plans & Payments" page.

Step 3: Start streaming!

We make a great stream team!
Stream hit TV series, new Peacock Originals, live sports and more on all of your favorite devices.

What Else is on Peacock?

Watch Peacock on Your Favorite Devices

Stream on 3 devices at once. Plus, create up to 6 profiles with kid-safety settings.
Windows & Mac
Roku
iOS and Android
Certain Models
Certain TV Models
Certain Models
Certain TV Models
Certain TV Models
Certain TV Models
Certain Models
Certain Models
Certain TV Models
Certain Devices
Certain Devices
See a list of support devices.

Questions?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:  

  • Are 18 years of age or older;  
  • Are a Medical Professional or Other Medical Professional at either a public or private institution who meets verification qualifications;
  • Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions);
  • Provide Peacock with a valid payment method

Medical Professional means a professional in one of the following categories: licensed nurse, state licensed physician and/or surgeon practicing in the United States.

Other Medical Professional means a customer that works at a medical facility but is not a nurse, physician or surgeon.

Professional information (e.g. organization, first name, last name, date of birth, and zip code) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. For more information on the SheerID verification process, visit this FAQ page

Premium is your key to unlocking full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, can't-miss live sports, plus thousands of hours of movies and shows. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium. 

If you already have a Peacock account and meet the eligibility criteria, you can click the link above to sign in and redeem your offer. If the link does not work, sign into your Peacock account. Go to your Account and apply your individual code on the “Plans & Payments” page. 

Yes, you will need to provide a valid credit card or PayPal account to redeem this promotional offer. At the end of your offer period, your subscription will auto-renew on a monthly basis at the then-current retail rate (currently, $10.99/month) plus tax. If you cancel your subscription before your offer period expires, you will not be charged for Peacock Premium on your next billing date. Cancellation instructions can be found at PeacockTV.com/cancellation.

Yes, you will be charged for this promotional offer during your offer period. At the end of your offer period, your subscription will auto-renew on a monthly basis at the then-current retail rate (currently, $10.99/month) plus tax. If you cancel your subscription before your offer period expires, you will not be charged for Peacock Premium on your next billing date. Cancellation instructions can be found at PeacockTV.com/cancellation.   

