Stream your 24/7 live local NBC channel with a Peacock Premium Plus plan. You can get Premium Plus here or, if you have Peacock already, visit your account settings to upgrade to Premium Plus.

Once you have Premium Plus, go to Channels (next to Browse) to watch. You will see your local NBC channel near the top of the channel lineup.

Please note: Your local channel will appear based on the location shared by your streaming device and will change if your location changes. For example, if you live in Los Angeles and bring your streaming device to Tampa, you will see the local NBC channel in Tampa, not Los Angeles.