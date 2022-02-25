Peacock Logo
Get Started
Sign In

Stream Your Local NBC Channel & More with Peacock Premium Plus

Watch local news, weather, and NBC shows LIVE 24/7—plus get over 50 Peacock Channels and tons of ad-free* shows & movies on demand.

Get It All for $9.99/mo

From TODAY to The Tonight Show and everything in between, stream your local NBC channel LIVE.

Stream Your Local NBC
Channel & More with
Peacock Premium Plus

Watch local news, weather, and NBC shows LIVE 24/7—plus get over 50 Peacock Channels and tons of ad-free* shows & movies on demand.

Get It All for $9.99/mo

200+ Local NBC Channels Streaming Now. Get Yours.

Plus Get Over 50 Peacock Channels. Always Streaming.

Plus Get Over 50 Peacock Channels.
Always Streaming.

  • On Now
    Coming Up Next

    • And Tons of Hit Shows & Movies to Watch Anytime

    And Tons of Hit Shows & Movies to Watch Anytime

    Tár
    Award Nominated
    Tár
    Nope
    Popular Movies
    Nope
    Chicken Run
    Kids & Family
    Chicken Run
    Yellowstone
    Powerful Stories
    Yellowstone
    The Office
    Timeless Favorites
    The Office
    Below Deck
    Reality Drama
    Below Deck
    Lopez vs. Lopez
    Bold Comedy
    Lopez vs. Lopez
    WWE Roman Reigns
    Live Sports
    WWE

    Get Your Local NBC Channel LIVE 24/7
    & So Much More

    • Premium Plus

      All your favorites, all in one place, plus:

      • No Ads, Except Some Content*
      • Download & Watch Select Titles Offline
      • Your Local NBC Channel LIVE 24/7
      $9.99/month
      Get Premium Plus

    *Due to to streaming rights, a small amount of programming will still contain ads (Peacock channels such as your local NBC channel, events, and a few shows and movies).

    Questions?

    Stream your 24/7 live local NBC channel with a Peacock Premium Plus plan. You can get Premium Plus here or, if you have Peacock already, visit your account settings to upgrade to Premium Plus.

    Once you have Premium Plus, go to Channels (next to Browse) to watch. You will see your local NBC channel near the top of the channel lineup.

    Please note: Your local channel will appear based on the location shared by your streaming device and will change if your location changes. For example, if you live in Los Angeles and bring your streaming device to Tampa, you will see the local NBC channel in Tampa, not Los Angeles.

    You can watch all of NBC live, from The TODAY Show to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and everything in between. This includes NBC Primetime, local news, weather, and more.

    With Peacock Premium Plus, you can stream hundreds of hit movies, full seasons of iconic TV shows and exclusive Peacock Original series, the latest hits from NBC & Bravo, can't-miss live sports, Peacock Channels 24/7, plus daily live news, late night, and more to satisfy your FOMO. You’ll also get access to kids’ movies and shows, hit Spanish-language TV shows, and news from Telemundo.

    You can watch most of this without ads,* and download select shows and movies to watch offline on your mobile device.

    *Please note: Due to streaming rights, a small amount of programming will still contain ads (Peacock channels such as your local NBC channel, events, and a few shows and movies).

    Yes, your local NBC channel will still have ads.

    You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

    There are 200+ local NBC channels in the United States. View a list of them here.