With an upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, you can stream your 24/7 live local NBC station on any supported device in the Channels section of Peacock. The local channel available will be based on the geolocation (based on your internet provider) of your streaming device and will change if your geolocation changes.



Please note that you are not able to pause, fast forward, or rewind in our Channels section. This channel will include ads. Some content may be unavailable due to regional availability or blackouts. In the event that Peacock experiences a rights issue, you will receive the NBC national feed in lieu of your local NBC station.



For more information, please visit our local NBC page.



Will I need to pay to watch my local NBC channel on Peacock?

Yes, for $13.99 you can watch your local NBC channel with a Peacock Premium Plus subscription.

Will the local NBC channel have ads?

Yes, the local NBC channel will have ads.

Can I watch other NBC channels other than my local NBC channel?

No, you’ll only be able to access one local NBC channel based on the geolocation of your streaming device.

What do I do if my local NBC channel is incorrect?

While the geolocation of your streaming device isn’t exact, you should be assigned a local NBC channel near you. If not, please sign in and contact our Customer Care team through our Get In Touch page to review.

