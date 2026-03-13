Love Island USA Season 8 Gets a Premiere Date on Peacock! (DETAILS)

We got a text! The most-talked about reality dating show of the summer returns in just a few short months.

How to Watch Stream Love Island USA exclusively on Peacock.

On March 13, Peacock announced the Love Island USA Season 8 premiere date. Fans will meet a new cast of sexy singles who'll search for love in a luxurious Villa in Fiji as they couple up, recouple, and dump — all while facing temptations, twists, and testing their friendships in the hopes of returning home with a serious connection and the $100,000 prize.

In summer 2025, Love Island USA Season 7 cemented itself as a cultural phenomenon, becoming Peacock's most-watched original season of all time. During its six-week run, the series garnered more than 18.4 billion minutes streamed, consistently ranked #1 amongst streaming reality, and reached over 1.7 billion video views and impressions on TikTok alone.

Below, find out all the details Peacock Blog has so far about the upcoming season.

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Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

When does Love Island USA Season 8 premiere?

The eighth season's release date is Tuesday, June 2 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock.

What will be the Love Island USA Season 8 schedule?

During the first full week of streaming, episodes will stream every day of the week. Following premiere week, new episodes stream daily (meaning six days a week) except for Wednesdays. Love Island Aftersun episodes are on Saturdays. All episodes drop at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

A quick reminder: Love Island USA is filmed in real time, with episodes on a one-to-two-day delay from what's actually happening amongst the Islanders in Fiji.

Who will be the host?

Ariana Madix appears on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 17. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

It wouldn't be Love Island USA without our very own Ariana Madix. The TV personality will return as the glamorous host for her third season of Love Island USA.

The gig is a dream come true for Madix, who is a Love Island superfan herself.

“I think it was back in COVID times when one of my dearest friends was watching Love Island Australia and was like, ‘You have to watch this show. And there are so many episodes,’” Madix told the Television Academy in 2025. “Sometimes when there are so many episodes of a show, that can be too daunting and can turn you away from getting involved, but I had so much time at home. So, I powered through two or three seasons of Love Island Australia. Then I started watching Love Island UK. I loved watching the journeys and the crazy drama, and I just became obsessed. Then I started watching Love Island USA."

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She continued, "I was so blessed and lucky to be able to host right at this time when I think all of the planets aligned, and we had the most incredible cast last season. I just couldn't be more thrilled. I’m obsessed.”

Who's in the cast?

While the cast won't be announced until the days leading up to the premiere, you can sign up right now to be considered for future seasons of Love Island USA.

City Media Casting is responsible for casting each season's Islanders, and they make the application process incredibly easy. You must be 18 years or older and other eligibility requirements may apply. The casting application is incredibly thorough, but putting in your maximum effort could mean you get noticed.

How to watch Love Island USA

Once June 2 hits, Love Island USA Season 8 will stream exclusively on Peacock. In the meantime, tune in to the second season of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, premiering Wednesday, April 15 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

You can also catch up on Beyond the Villa Season 1, all three seasons of Love Island: All Stars, both seasons of Love Island Games, and Seasons 4-7 of Love Island USA on Peacock.