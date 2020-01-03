Peacock Logo
Drama • TV-14 • TV Series • 1965

Stream Days of our Lives, the soap opera set in Salem, a fictional Midwestern town. Follow the intertwined lives, love stories and suspenseful adventures of the town's residents, including characters from the Horton, Brady, Kiriakis, Hernandez, and DiMera families. Expect everything from surprising courtships and love triangles, to custody wars, mistaken identities, murders, medical emergencies, mental illness, kidnappings, amnesia, and much more.

Executive Producer: Ken Corday 
Co-Executive Producer: Albert Alarr
Senior Producer: Janet Spellman-Drucker
Producer: Randy Dugan 
Directors: Albert Alarr, Noel Maxam, Sonia Blangiardo, Scott McKinsey, David Shaughnessy, Angela Tessinari, Grant Johnson 
Head Writer: Ron Carlivati

Days of our Lives Cast

John Aniston
Victor Kiriakis

Lamon Archey
Eli Grant

Lindsay Arnold
Allie Horton

Matthew Ashford
Jack Deveraux

Camila Banus
Gabi Hernandez

Nadia Bjorlin
Chloe Lane

Bryan Dattilo
Lucas Horton

Judi Evans
Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis

Mary Beth Evans
Kayla Brady

Billy Flynn
Chad DiMera

Galen Gering
Rafe Hernandez

Deidre Hall
Marlena Evans

Bill Hayes
Doug Williams

Susan Seaforth Hayes
Julie Williams

Drake Hogestyn
John Black

Victoria Konefal
Ciara Brady

Lauren Koslow
Kate Roberts

Wally Kurth
Justin Kiriakis

Martha Madison
Belle Black

Eric Martsolf
Brady Black

Marci Miller
Abigail Deveraux

Stephen Nichols
Steve "Patch" Johnson

Thaao Penghlis
Andre DiMera

James Reynolds
Abe Carver

Suzanne Rogers
Maggie Horton

Josh Taylor
Roman Brady

Robert Scott Wilson
Ben Weston

Arianne Zucker
Nicole Walker

Days of our Lives Beyond Salem Image

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem

Residents of Salem become embroiled in an international mystery involving stolen gems.

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas

Sonny and Will embrace the holiday spirit by writing a movie about Salem favorites.

Days of our Lives Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Days of our Lives.

Sign up for Peacock Premium to watch new episodes of Days of our Lives starting September 12, 2022. Episodes will be released weekdays at 6am ET.

Download the Peacock app and start watching full episodes of Days of our Lives. Season 57 currently available to stream, new episodes are available September 12, 2022.

