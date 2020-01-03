Days of our Lives

Drama • TV-14 • TV Series • 1965

Stream Days of our Lives, the soap opera set in Salem, a fictional Midwestern town. Follow the intertwined lives, love stories and suspenseful adventures of the town's residents, including characters from the Horton, Brady, Kiriakis, Hernandez, and DiMera families. Expect everything from surprising courtships and love triangles, to custody wars, mistaken identities, murders, medical emergencies, mental illness, kidnappings, amnesia, and much more.

Executive Producer: Ken Corday

Co-Executive Producer: Albert Alarr

Senior Producer: Janet Spellman-Drucker

Producer: Randy Dugan

Directors: Albert Alarr, Noel Maxam, Sonia Blangiardo, Scott McKinsey, David Shaughnessy, Angela Tessinari, Grant Johnson

Head Writer: Ron Carlivati