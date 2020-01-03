Limited-Time Offer for *$1.99/mo. Join Now.
Days of our Lives
Drama • TV-14 • TV Series • 1965
Stream Days of our Lives, the soap opera set in Salem, a fictional Midwestern town. Follow the intertwined lives, love stories and suspenseful adventures of the town's residents, including characters from the Horton, Brady, Kiriakis, Hernandez, and DiMera families. Expect everything from surprising courtships and love triangles, to custody wars, mistaken identities, murders, medical emergencies, mental illness, kidnappings, amnesia, and much more.
Executive Producer: Ken Corday
Co-Executive Producer: Albert Alarr
Senior Producer: Janet Spellman-Drucker
Producer: Randy Dugan
Directors: Albert Alarr, Noel Maxam, Sonia Blangiardo, Scott McKinsey, David Shaughnessy, Angela Tessinari, Grant Johnson
Head Writer: Ron Carlivati
Days of our Lives Cast
John Aniston
Victor Kiriakis
Lamon Archey
Eli Grant
Lindsay Arnold
Allie Horton
Matthew Ashford
Jack Deveraux
Camila Banus
Gabi Hernandez
Nadia Bjorlin
Chloe Lane
Bryan Dattilo
Lucas Horton
Judi Evans
Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis
Mary Beth Evans
Kayla Brady
Billy Flynn
Chad DiMera
Galen Gering
Rafe Hernandez
Deidre Hall
Marlena Evans
Bill Hayes
Doug Williams
Susan Seaforth Hayes
Julie Williams
Drake Hogestyn
John Black
Victoria Konefal
Ciara Brady
Lauren Koslow
Kate Roberts
Wally Kurth
Justin Kiriakis
Martha Madison
Belle Black
Eric Martsolf
Brady Black
Marci Miller
Abigail Deveraux
Stephen Nichols
Steve "Patch" Johnson
Thaao Penghlis
Andre DiMera
James Reynolds
Abe Carver
Suzanne Rogers
Maggie Horton
Josh Taylor
Roman Brady
Robert Scott Wilson
Ben Weston
Arianne Zucker
Nicole Walker
Frequently Asked Questions
- Where can I watch Days of our Lives?
Sign up for Peacock Premium to watch new episodes of Days of our Lives starting September 12, 2022. Episodes will be released weekdays at 6am ET.
- How can I watch Days of our Lives?
Download the Peacock app and start watching full episodes of Days of our Lives. Season 57 currently available to stream, new episodes are available September 12, 2022.
