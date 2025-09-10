7 Funny SNL Celebrity Jeopardy! Sketches to Watch

Will Ferrell as Alex Trebek, Darrell Hammond as Sean Connery, Kate McKinnon as Justin Bieber, Alec Baldwin as Tony Bennett, and Norm Macdonald as Burt Reynolds in SNL's Celebrity Jeopardy! sketch on the SNL 40th anniversary special in 2015

Related

With classic game shows Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune now streaming on Peacock for the first time, there’s no better time than now to test your puzzle-solving and trivia skills. Want to have a laugh? Luckily for you, Saturday Night Live has paid homage to Jeopardy! with a handful of memorable Celebrity Jeopardy! sketches over the years – complete with iconic celebrity impressions and once-in-a-lifetime cameos.

Check out these star-studded Celebrity Jeopardy! sketches on SNL below.

Season 22, Episode 8: Dec 7, 1996

Season 22 featured the very first Celebrity Jeopardy! segment on SNL with Will Ferrell playing iconic Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. During the sketch, Trebek gets increasingly frustrated as the celebrity panelists’ answers get dumber and dumber. The panelists included Sean Connery (Darrell Hammond) and Burt Reynolds (Norm Macdonald), who both became mainstays on Celebrity Jeopardy!, and the most over-the-top Jerry Lewis impression by Martin Short.

Stream SNL Season 22, Episode 8 on Peacock.

Season 23, Episode 2: Oct 4, 1997

Burt Reynolds (Macdonald) returns behind the Jeopardy! podium to compete against John Travolta (Hammond) and Michael Keaton (Matthew Perry) in a sketch hosted by Ferrell’s Alex Trebek. The three contestants are as clueless as ever. This one is pure ‘90s nostalgia bliss as Perry does a hilarious impression of a babbling Michael Keaton. Trebek tries to make Final Jeopardy as easy as possible. Spoiler alert: They all still fail.

Stream SNL Season 23, Episode 2 on Peacock.

Season 25, Episode 3: Oct 23, 1999

We don’t often see French Stewart impressions anymore, who at the time was on NBC’s popular sitcom, 3rd Rock From the Sun. But Jimmy Fallon hits his French Stewart character out of the park. Burt Reynolds (Macdonald) is back causing his usual havoc and telling crude jokes, while Sean Connery (Hammond) is as oblivious as ever.

Stream SNL Season 25, Episode 3 on Peacock.

Related

Season 27, Episode 20: May 18, 2002

This Celebrity Jeopardy! sketch is a special Rock ‘n Roll edition where Dave Matthews (Fallon), Bjork (Winona Ryder) and Sean Connery (Hammond) compete. Ryder doing a Bjork impression is not something you see every day, which makes this sketch entertaining and unforgettable. The episode was also Will Ferrell's final one as a regular SNL cast member and features a cameo appearance by none other than the real Alex Trebek.

Stream SNL Season 27, Episode 20 on Peacock.

Season 34, Episode 22: May 16, 2009

Ferrell returned to host SNL and reprised his Alex Trebek impression in this Celebrity Jeopardy! sketch. Four A-list contestants compete, including Tom Hanks (as a dim-witted version of himself), Kathie Lee Gifford (Kristen Wiig), Burt Reynolds (Macdonald) and Sean Connery (Hammond). Trebek sets the bar as low as possible, but the celebrities still hilariously fail.

Stream SNL Season 34, Episode 22 on Peacock.

Season 40, Episode 22: Feb 15, 2015

This Celebrity Jeopardy! moment is part of SNL's 40th anniversary special, featuring more celebrity contestants than ever. Burt Reynolds (Macdonald) as "Turd Ferguson," Sean Connery (Hammond), Justin Bieber (Kate McKinnon), and Tony Bennett (Alec Baldwin) start the sketch off before Christoph Waltz (Taran Killam) replaces Bieber and Matthew McConaughey (Jim Carrey) replaces Bennett in a “star-studded” affair.

Stream SNL Season 40, Episode 22 on Peacock.

Season 42, Episode 4: Oct 22, 2016

This was the premiere of the long-running sketch, Black Jeopardy, hosted by Darnell Hayes (Keenan Thompson) and featuring contestants Keeley (Sasheer Zamata), Shanice (Leslie Jones), and Doug (Tom Hanks), who sports a Make American Great Again hat. The sketch brings political and socioeconomic dynamics to the forefront as Doug ends up acing Black Jeopardy – for the most part.

Stream SNL Season 42, Episode 4 on Peacock.

Stream Saturday Night Live on Peacock. Don’t forget to tune in to SNL’s Season 51 premiere live on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Oct 4 at 11:30p ET/8:30p PT.