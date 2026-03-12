How to Watch Premier League Matchweek 30 on Peacock: Liverpool vs. Spurs & More!

Cody Gakpo of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez during the Premier League match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage on January 04, 2026 in London, England.

After a break for FA Cup action, the Premier League is back on Peacock this weekend for Matchweek 30, headlined by Liverpool hosting Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

With just over two months left to go in the 2025/26 Premier League season (much of which is coming to you live on Peacock!), plenty of storylines are starting to form on both sides of the table. At the top, Arsenal has increased their lead over Manchester City to seven points, but Pep Guardiola’s men do have a game in hand. In the challenge for the Champions League qualification spots, only three points separate Manchester United in 3rd from Liverpool in 6th. Fifth place could be good enough for an added Champions League spot, but we won’t know that until the later rounds of this season’s Champions League competition.

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At the bottom of the table, the relegation battle is heating up. West Ham (18th) and Nottingham Forest (17th) are level with 28 points apiece, both only one point behind Tottenham in 16th and three points behind Leeds in 15th. With nine games left to play, any one of these teams can fall into that last relegation spot. And don’t rule out Wolves from making a miracle comeback, as they build momentum from back-to-back wins against Aston Villa and Liverpool. In other words, there's a ton of action to watch on Peacock this weekend!

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Liverpool v. Tottenham Hotspur headlines English Premier League Matchweek 30 on Peacock this weekend

Lesley Ugochukwu of Burnley in action with Xavi Simons of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on January 24, 2026 in Burnley, England. Photo: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

After their 1-0 first-leg defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday in the Champions League, Liverpool will be looking to bounce back against Tottenham. The Reds are just three points behind Manchester United in 3rd and a win on Sunday would be crucial for their Champions League qualification hopes. Arne Slot will rely on Mohammed Salah to continue his recent form with two goals in his last three games in all competitions.

With six losses in their last six games in all competitions and without a win in the Premier League in 2026, Spurs have struggled mightily of late. After sacking Thomas Frank in February, the club’s interim replacement Igor Tudor has lost his first four matches; his fifth won’t be any easier when Spurs visit Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. The club has suffered countless injuries to crucial first-team players (like Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski), but Tudor will have to make due with the players available to prevent his team from sliding into the relegation zone.

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When and where does the Liverpool vs. Spurs Premier League match stream? Peacock's coverage for Liverpool v. Spurs starts Sunday, March 15 at 12:30 p.m. ET, live from Anfield in Liverpool, England.

What are the other storylines for Matchweek 30 of the Premier League on Peacock?

Florian Wirtz of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo during the Premier League match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage on January 04, 2026 in London, England. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

We start the weekend with two Premier League matches on Saturday on Peacock. Burnley hosts Bournemouth in a must-win game for Scott Parker’s men, as they strive to climb out of the relegation zone and put pressure on the teams above them. Following that match will be Chelsea hosting Newcastle at Stamford Bridge. Sitting in 5th place, but level on points with Liverpool in 6th and three points behind Manchester United and Aston Villa in 3rd and 4th respectively, the Blues will need to claim all three points against Eddie Howe’s men to remain competitive in the race for the Champions League qualification spots.

On Sunday morning, Peacock has two crucial games in the relegation battle. Nottingham Forest hosts Fulham and Crystal Palace hosts Leeds in two matches whose results could cause significant changes at the bottom of the Premier League table.

What is Peacock's schedule for Matchweek 30 of the Premier League?

Saturday, March 14

Sunday, March 15

Premier League Multiview available exclusively on Peacock during Sunday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

If there’s multiple matches you want to view during the 10 a.m. ET slot on Sunday, tune into the Premier League Multiview stream so you don’t miss any of the action. Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.