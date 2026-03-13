Female Empowerment Movies to Watch on Peacock for Women's History Month

Check out these titles that celebrate some amazing women... streaming now on Peacock!

Since 1987, the U.S. has celebrated March as Women's History Month, and in keeping with the festivities, Peacock is spotlighting every kind of heroine all month long. As it's the perfect time to take a moment to reflect on the achievements of women and the female trailblazers who have changed society for the better, so why not do so with a great movie?

Women are integral storytellers in front of and behind the camera. They bring to life stories of strength, love, and perseverance which make us laugh, cry, and often change how we view the world. The Peacock library is overflowing with incredible female-centric films that will have you celebrating all month long. Here's some of the amazing films in our vast lineup that should be on your "must-watch" list this Women's History Month!

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Empowering films streaming on Peacock to celebrate Women's History Month

G.I. Jane (1997)

Demi Moore talking on walkie talkie in a scene from the film 'G.I. Jane', 1997. Photo: Getty Images

Actress Demi Moore's first action film, G.I. Jane is an original story written by Danielle Alexandra and directed by Ridley Scott. Moore plays Lieutenant Jordan O'Neil, the first woman to enroll in the fictional U.S. Navy Combined Reconnaissance Team (think U.S. Navy Seals training). It's a grueling physical gauntlet, and along the way O'Neil has to overcome institutional bias, sexism, and brutal treatment from her "ally," Senator Lillian DeHaven (played by an icy Anne Bancroft).

Watch G.I. Jane now on Peacock!

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Carey Mulligan stars as "Cassandra" and Bo Burnham stars as "Ryan“ in Promising Young Woman (2020) Photo: Focus

Before Saltburn and this year's "Wuthering Heights," there was Emerald Fennell feature directorial debut, Promising Young Woman. It's an uncompromising exploration of society's often hypocritical view of sexual assault and the bleak consequences as told through the eyes of Cassie (Carey Mulligan). Fennell won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Watch Promising Young Woman now on Peacock!

Moonstruck (1987)

Cher and actor Nicolas Cage on the set of Moonstruck (1987), directed and produced by Canadian Norman Jewison. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images

A modern classic, Moonstruck is the romantic comedy that won Cher an Academy Award for Best Actress. Directed by Norman Jewison from an original screenplay by John Patrick Shanley, Cher plays middle-aged, Italian-American widow Loretta Castorini. She still lives at home with her parents and is engaged to a nice but unremarkable local guy, Johnny Cammareri (Danny Aiello). And then her life is turned upside down when she meets Johnny's eccentric young brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage).

Watch Moonstruck now on Peacock!

Legally Blonde (2001)

Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (2001). Photo: Universal PIctures

Reese Witherspoon achieved superstar status playing sorority girl/legal eagle Elle Woods. Based on the real life story of novelist Amanda Brown's experiences as a blonde law student attending Stanford Law School, this hilarious comedy dissects the preconceived notions of what intelligence "looks like," and celebrates being an unabashed "girlie girl" in a man's world.

Watch Legally Blonde now on Peacock!

Selena (1997)

Jennifer Lopez on stage as Selena in the 1997 movie. Photo: Universal Pictures

Selena not only honored the far too short life of Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, aka the "Queen of Tejano Music," but it also launched Jennifer Lopez's acting career. The biopic charts Selena's meteoric rise from a local singer in her family's band to a breakout Mexican-American artist on the brink of global recognition when she was murdered at age 23.

Watch Selena now on Peacock!

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Erin Brockovich (2000)

Julia Roberts as Erin Brockovich during Erin Brockovich (2000). Photo: Universal Pictures

The award-winning biopic of everyday activist and paralegal Erin Brockovich also earned actress Julia Roberts her only Best Actress Academy Award. The film centers on the infamous Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) groundwater contamination case that Brockovich investigated as a paralegal and helped build a case around that would result in a $333 million payout, the largest direct-action lawsuit settlement in the U.S. at the time.

Watch Erin Brockovich now on Peacock!

The Boss (2016)

Melissa McCarthy as Michelle Darnell in The Boss (2016). Photo: Universal Pictures

The always hilarious Melissa McCarthy co-wrote The Boss with her director/husband Ben Falcone. She plays Michelle Darnell, a rich businesswoman who is arrested for insider trading and put in prison. When she gets out, she has to start from scratch selling homemade brownies with the help of the local Dandelion Scout girls.

Watch The Boss now on Peacock!

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Goldie Hawn as Hellen Sharp during Death Becomes Her (1992). Photo: Universal Pictures

A '90s classic directed by Robert Zemeckis that was recently turned into a smash hit Broadway musical, Death Becomes Her stars the dream diva cast of Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Isabella Rossellini. A black comedy about the lengths women of a certain age will go to retain their beauty, the film is both hilarious and stunning, and deservedly won the Academy Award for visual effects.

Watch Death Becomes Her now on Peacock!

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Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meryl Streep as Donna and Amanda Seyfried as Sophie during Mamma Mia! (2008). Photo: Universal Pictures

The film adaptation of the long-running Broadway and West End musical featuring the songs of Swedish group ABBA, Mamma Mia! stars Meryl Streep as Donna Sheridan, the mother of young bride Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), who wants to know the identity of her biological father so he can walk her down the aisle. Watch Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgård warble their way into her heart in this crowd-pleaser.

Watch Mamma Mia! now on Peacock!

Woman in Gold (2015)

Helen Mirren as Maria Altman and Ryan Reynolds as Randol Schoenberg in the film Woman in Gold (2015) . Photo: Universal Pictures

Woman in Gold is based on the true life story of Jewish refugee Maria Altmann (Helen Mirren), who fought the Austrian government to regain ownership of her family's Gustav Klimt painting stolen by the Nazis. Ryan Reynolds plays her doggedly determined lawyer Randol 'Randy' Schoenberg, who takes the case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Watch Woman in Gold now on Peacock!

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