How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings: Stream on Peacock LIVE, Schedule, Kickoff Time

The biggest games of the NFL season are on Sunday Night Football. Every week, you can catch must-see matchups LIVE after the rest of Sunday’s action has concluded. This week, Sunday Night Football takes us to Minneapolis, MN where the Atlanta Falcons will face the hometown Vikings.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Falcons (0–1) narrowly lost to rival Tampa Bay 23–20 last week. Despite the result, they showed a lot of promise in their first game of the season. They kept the game close and only a last-minute touchdown put the Bucs ahead. Atlanta marched efficiently down the field into field goal range, but a missed field goal kick sealed the game for the Bucs. If you’re going to open the season with a loss (as half of all NFL teams will), it’s hard to envision a better one. This game featured great quarterbacking from Michael Penix Jr., and smart plays by receivers. Some good news for Falcons fans there: After leaving last week’s game with a shoulder injury, Wide Receiver Drake London is expected to be back in action this Sunday. If he does take the field, that’s a powerful asset at Penix’s disposal. The Falcons have some cause for concern when it comes to the run game and the defense. Running back Bijan Robinson managed just 24 yards on 12 carries last week. Given that he’s coming off a 1,400-yard season, there’s no reason to panic yet. Robinson could easily get up to speed this week and become the unstoppable force we remember. The defense is also looking to improve on last week. Atlanta defenders barely missed opportunities to swing the game in their favor last week, but they also created those opportunities in the first place. If they can hold onto those near-interceptions or complete those sacks this week, they could deliver a statement win on the road.

The Vikings (1–0) may have gotten off to a slow start in their win over the Chicago Bears last week, but they started cooking at the end. Maybe quarterback J.J. McCarthy just needed a few reps to warm up in his first-ever NFL start after spending the last year out with an injury. The Vikings were down 11 points at one point last week, and McCarthy himself threw a pick-six that could have been devastating for a new quarterback. To his credit, he shook it off immediately. The Vikings scored on their next three drives with touchdown passes to wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Aaron Jones, plus a McCarthy touchdown run to seal the game. The Vikings offense is cooking. The question is, can the defense hold the line on their side of the ball? Minnesota’s defense held their own against the Bears in the second half of last week’s game, but injuries are already a concern. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and cornerback Jeff Okudah are on concussion protocol, which could keep them out of the action on Sunday. Meanwhile, linebacker Blake Cashman exited last week’s game with a hamstring injury. Those are some key pieces potentially missing this Sunday, but if the rest of the Vikings defensive squad can step up to the challenge and force Penix to make some mistakes, Minnesota should have no trouble outscoring the Falcons on Sunday night.

Of course, we couldn’t let this preview go by without mentioning the QB battle in store. McCarthy and Penix have faced off before back in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. In that game, McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to a 34–13 victory over Penix’s Washington Huskies. Since both QBs were drafted in the first round later that year, we’ve been itching to see them go at it again at the NFL level. It may have taken a year longer than we’d hoped, but the showdown is finally here. How will they fare against each other with NFL talent around them at every position? We can’t wait to find out.

When does Falcons vs. Vikings start?

Coverage starts Sunday, Sept 14 at 7p ET with Football Night in America. You’ll get highlights from the day’s action, analysis, and predictions for the upcoming game. Kickoff for Falcons vs. Vikings is at 8:20p ET.

Where will Falcons vs. Vikings be played?

The game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Can I watch in Spanish?

Every Sunday Night Football game, including Falcons vs. Vikings is also available LIVE en Español on Peacock.

Where can I stream Falcons vs. Vikings?

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings will air on NBC and stream LIVE on Peacock. Just download the Peacock app, navigate to the Sports category, and start streaming the biggest games of the week.

Watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock.