Laughs Forever: 16 Classic Sitcoms to Binge on Peacock

The best thing about comedy is that if it’s done right, it never ages. You can rewatch the classics over and over again and laugh just as hard (or harder) as you did the first time. Peacock has a treasure trove of some of the best comedies of all time, with all episodes available to stream. Here are 15 that should keep you happy for a long time to come.

1. The Office

The beleaguered employees of Dunder Mifflin have given us so much. The Office was the first American TV series to use the mockumentary style of storytelling, which has been copied many times since. The depiction of the drudgery of office life was also new — previous workplace sitcoms generally involved people at their dream jobs. But mainly, The Office is one of the funniest, most beloved, most quotable shows of all time, and it’s only streaming on Peacock. Make sure to check out Superfan Episodes, with tons of extended scenes and bonus footage.

Now is a good time to revisit the classic sitcom with the release of the new series, The Paper, where the documentary crew that captured the antics at Dunder Mifflin now follow a new subject in a group of struggling journalists working to revive their local paper in Toledo, Ohio.

2. Parks and Recreation

Armed with idea binders and the stalwart help of fellow employees, small-town civil servant Leslie Knope bushwhacks through bureaucracy to make her hometown of Pawnee, Indiana a better place. Amy Poehler stars in this wacky workplace comedy created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur that is as endearing as it is hilarious.

3. Modern Family

This long-running, mockumentary-style favorite follows three different branches of a blended, multicultural, multigenerational, gay, straight family as they deal with the trials and tribulations of life in the 21st century. The huge cast is all top-notch and the jokes are rapid-fire. Fall in love with this winning family all over again, or for the first time.



4. New Girl

This beloved sitcom stars Zooey Deschanel as quirky-but-fun Jess, who, after a rough breakup, moves into a Los Angeles loft with three eccentric single guys. There’s underachiever Nick, social wannabe Schmidt, and former pro athlete Winston. Together with Jess’s best friend Cece, they bond to form an unlikely — and dysfunctional — family. Jess and Nick quickly build an attraction for each other, which becomes one of the great will-they-or-won’t-they stories in modern TV history.

5. Community

Attention Greendale students, Community is streaming on Peacock. When his college degree is challenged as fake, lawyer and schemer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) is forced to return to school. As he reluctantly becomes the leader of a misfit collection of fellow students, Jeff soon realizes that there is no easy way out of community college. Expect nonstop TV and movie references, chaotic campus events, crazy background jokes you have to rewind to make sure you saw, and so much more with this fan-favorite show.



6. Scrubs

The doctors are in. Zach Braff stars as John “J.D.” Dorian, an intern at Sacred Heart Hospital. He and his colleagues learn the ways of medicine, friendship, and life in this popular sitcom created by Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso). The hit series had an unusual nine-season run, beginning on NBC before switching to ABC for the last two seasons, but it never lost any of its charm or wit.

7. The King of Queens

In this traditional multi-camera comedy filmed before a live studio audience, everyman Doug Heffernan (Kevin James) puts in a long day's work delivering parcels before coming home each night to his loving wife Carrie (Leah Remini), and his eccentric and annoying father-in-law Arthur (Jerry Stiller). Three is definitely a crowd for this small blue-collar family, and that is exactly what makes the show so funny.



8. That ‘70s Show

A funny, nostalgic look back at a bygone era, this teen comedy is set in the mood ring and polyester years of 1970s suburban Wisconsin. An eclectic group of friends on the verge of adulthood yearns for independence and deals with the foibles of coming of age. Many of the cast members became breakout stars, including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon.



9. Everybody Loves Raymond

The title here says it all. Everybody does love this show, and for good reason. It’s a traditional multi-camera sitcom filmed on a basic set with the simple premise of a multigenerational family all trying to get along with each other, but the situations are so relatable, the characters are so perfectly drawn, and the cast is so outstanding, that it is nine seasons of pure comedy gold.



10. 30 Rock

Tina Fey created, wrote, and stars in this send up of backstage life at a weekly late night variety show, based more-than-loosely on her experience on SNL. The all-star cast also includes Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, and Jane Krakowski. This hilarious show is literally a laugh-riot, with jokes coming so fast and furious that you often have to rewind to catch all of them. Good thing all seven seasons are available to stream.



11. Two and a Half Men

This raunchy, raucous comedy fave involves a rich, hedonistic player living the dream in his beachfront Malibu pad who must endure his neurotic, strait-laced brother and young nephew coming to live with him. Even though Charlie Sheen was replaced by Ashton Kutcher halfway through its epic 12-season run, the show never loses its footing and remains an lol delight until the end.



12. The Nanny

The flashy girl from Flushing has brought her big hair, bigger voice, and even bigger personality to Peacock. Created by Fran Drescher and her then-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, The Nanny centers around a flamboyant, nasal-voiced, blue-collar Jewish woman from Queens who goes to work for a wealthy widowed Englishman to look after his three children. It’s a classic fish-out-of-water, will-they-or-won’t-they tale, and Drescher draws liberally from her own upbringing and background to bring this vibrant world to life.

13. Roseanne

This groundbreaking comedy was deservedly praised (and beloved) for its honest depiction of a working-class family. Though times are never easy for the Connors, the laughs certainly are. You’ll fall hard in love with this bunch of hardscrabble strivers struggling to make ends meet, just as Americans did when it first premiered.



14. Good Times

Here’s another groundbreaking comedy, this time from legendary creator Norman Lear. Good Times, one of the many popular spinoffs that stem from All in the Family, revolves around Florida and James Evans, a poor couple doing their best to raise their family in the Chicago projects in the 1970s. Despite the difficult circumstances, the laughs are plenty, and the Evans family are worth getting to know.



15. George Lopez

This groundbreaking family sitcom became a defining comedy of the 2000s. George Lopez stars as factory manager George, juggling work, marriage, and raising kids with his no-nonsense wife Angie (Constance Marie). With humor that balances heart and honesty, the show dives into everything from generational clashes with George’s outspoken mother Benny (Belita Moreno) to the ups and downs of parenting Carmen (Masiela Lusha) and Max (Luis Armand Garcia). Both hilarious and heartfelt, it’s a series that broke barriers in representation and remains as relatable as ever.

16. The Carol Burnett Show

Few variety shows have ever matched the wit, warmth, and sheer comedic genius of this groundbreaking classic. Carol Burnett dazzles audiences with her pitch-perfect parodies and unforgettable sketches, from her curtain-rod gown in “Went With the Wind” to the sharp-tongued secretary Mrs. Wiggins. Harvey Korman often plays the straight man until he can’t keep a straight face while Tim Conway steals the show as characters like the slow-moving Oldest Man. Vicki Lawrence shines as the surly, sharp-tongued Mama in “The Family” sketches, and Lyle Waggoner charms as both a performer and announcer. With a cast this talented, the laughter is timeless, and infectious.

