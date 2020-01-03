Parks and Recreation

Comedy • 7 Seasons • TV-PG

Watch Parks and Recreation, a comedy about the inner workings of the Parks and Recreation Department in Pawnee, Indiana. Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) promises local nurse Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) that she’ll fill in a dangerous pit and build a park, despite ongoing resistance from the parks director Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) and other bureaucratic red tape. Leslie eventually becomes a successful politician with the help of her Parks department coworkers.

Starring: Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Aubrey Plaza, Jim O'Heir, Retta, Paul Schneider

Creators: Greg Daniels, Michael Schur