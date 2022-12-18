There are a total of eight stadiums across several Qatari cities that will host the FIFA World Cup 2022: the Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stdium, and Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan; Al Thumama Stadium and Stadium 974 in Doha; Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor; Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail; and Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.