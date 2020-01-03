White Peacock Originals Logo

Brave New World

Brave New World

Drama • 1 Season • TV-MA

Watch Brave New World. New Londoners Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) are curious to explore life beyond their utopian society, which has achieved peace and stability through the use of Soma and the prohibition of monogamy and privacy. They embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a violent rebellion and are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), whose return disrupts their utopian harmony.

Starring: Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, Nina Sosanya, Demi Moore
Writer/Executive Producer: David Wiener
Director/Executive Producer: Owen Harris
Executive Producers: Grant Morrison, Darryl Frank (Amblin), Justin Falvey (Amblin), Brian Taylor

Full Episodes
Season 1

Brave New World Episode 1

Pilot

S1 E1 . 50:44
.

Brave New World Episode 2

Want and Consequence

S1 E2 . 45:38
.

Brave New World Episode 3

Everybody Happy Now!

S1 E3 . 42:09
.

Brave New World Episode 4

Swallow

S1 E4 . 42:29
.

Brave New World Episode 5

Firefall

S1 E5 . 49:49
.

Brave New World Episode 6

In the Dirt

S1 E6 . 49:59
.

Brave New World Episode 7

Monogamy & Futility I

S1 E7 . 43:37
.

Brave New World Episode 8

Monogamy & Futility II

S1 E8 . 50:46
.

Brave New World Episode 9

Soma Red

S1 E9 . 56:29
.

Brave New World Cast

Alden Ehrenreich
John
An outsider who threatens to disrupt the stability of New London.

