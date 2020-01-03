Brave New World
Season 1 Available Now
Drama • 1 Season • TV-MA
Watch Brave New World. New Londoners Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) are curious to explore life beyond their utopian society, which has achieved peace and stability through the use of Soma and the prohibition of monogamy and privacy. They embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a violent rebellion and are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), whose return disrupts their utopian harmony.
Starring: Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, Nina Sosanya, Demi Moore
Writer/Executive Producer: David Wiener
Director/Executive Producer: Owen Harris
Executive Producers: Grant Morrison, Darryl Frank (Amblin), Justin Falvey (Amblin), Brian Taylor
