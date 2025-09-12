Oops! She did it again.

M3GAN 2.0 and the Unrated Version Storm Onto Peacock

The murderous doll is back for more A.I. mayhem in the sci-fi action-horror release M3GAN 2.0, the latest Blumhouse film from theaters that streams exclusively on Peacock beginning Friday, Sept 26.

M3GAN 2.0 (UNRATED), featuring bloodier kills, will also be available to stream exclusively on Peacock on the same day.

M3GAN 2.0 roars into action when an autonomous android engineered to be the ultimate weapon threatens M3GAN’s beloved Cady. M3GAN convinces her creator, Gemma, to give her a glow-up that makes the original A.I. diva even deadlier. Armed with wild new upgrades and her same iconic attitude, M3GAN claps back against the wannabe techno-terror in a fierce faceoff to crown the baddest bot built for maximum mayhem.

From original M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone, the sequel to the 2022 pop culture phenomenon stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ivanna Sakhno, Jemaine Clement, and more.

M3GAN 2.0 is rated PG-13 for strong violent content, bloody images, some strong language, sexual material, and brief drug references.

Peacock is the streaming home for the M3GAN franchise, with the 2022 film M3GAN also exclusively available to stream.

Other Blumhouse movies streaming on Peacock include Drop, Firestarter, Halloween Ends (2022), Sick, The Black Phone, The Woman in the Yard, Vengeance, and You Should Have Left.

Peacock subscribers get access to award-winning films and blockbuster favorites from Universal, Blumhouse, Focus Features, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation, often accompanied by bonus features, extended cuts, or unrated versions.

Watch the official trailer for M3GAN 2.0 here.