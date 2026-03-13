Live From E! will be there to capture Hollywood's biggest stars on the biggest night in film.

How to Watch the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Live: What Time It Starts & More Details

The 98th Academy Awards are officially here to celebrate one heck of a year of cinematic excellence. Since last award season, we've been treated to Oscar-nominated movies like Song Sung Blue, Hamnet, and Bugonia, all of which are available to stream on Peacock right now. But before any golden statues are handed out, the stars of these films and the creative minds behind them will walk the Oscars red carpet in Hollywood, looking glamorous as ever.

And best of all? You can easily watch the Oscars red carpet at home with E!'s Live From E! pre-show coverage. No cable? No problem. Streaming the 2026 Oscars red carpet has never been easier. Read on for everything you need to know to tune in on Sunday, March 15, below:

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When are the Oscars in 2026? The 98th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the award show begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, though you can soak in all the glitz and glamour before then during E!'s live red carpet coverage.

How to watch the 2026 Oscars red carpet

E!'s red carpet coverage — Live From E!: Oscars 2026 — will air live on the network and will also simulcast on Peacock, starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 15.

Access Hollywood co-host Zuri Hall, who you may also recognize as American Ninja Warrior's sideline reporter, will be on the red carpet interviewing Oscar nominees and more stars ahead of the ceremony. The network also announced that E!'s Keltie Knight and Will Marfuggi will be positioned at Ripley's Hollywood, giving viewers at home an exclusive view of the red carpet.

Emma Stone, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Poor Things, onstage in the press room at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

All eyes will certainly be on the look-out for this year's Oscar nominees like Kate Hudson, who's up for Best Actress for her portrayal of Claire Sardina in Song Sung Blue, and Emma Stone, who's up for an Oscar in same category for her role as CEO Michelle Fuller in the 2026 thriller Bugonia, which was also nominated for Best Picture.

Paul Mescal — who portrayed William Shakespeare in Hamnet, which is up for a whopping eight Oscars — will also surely command attention with his dapper fashion, just as he did during his SNL hosting debut.

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Paul Mescal attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. Photo: Frederic J. Brown /AFP/Getty Images

What time does the Oscars red carpet start? Live From E!: Oscars 2026 red carpet coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 15.

E!'s Oscar red carpet coverage will discuss the night's best-dressed celebs

As the stunning gowns, sparkling jewels, and elegant tuxedos are always a highlight of the evening, E!'s Oscar red carpet coverage will also talk fashion.

E! host Justin Sylvester, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, designer Christian Siriano, and fashion influencer and critic Nicky Campbell will provide their commentary on the night's looks as celebs make their way into the iconic theater.

Kate Hudson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

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From the Grammys to the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, Live From E! has been delivering exclusive access to your favorite stars on the red carpet all award season — and the Oscars will serve as this year's dazzling grand finale.