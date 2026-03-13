Your Bravoverse: Everything to Know About Peacock's Upcoming Feature

If you're a true Bravoholic, you can never get enough. Whether you're diving into an iconic Real Housewives season for the first time or marking your calendar for Bravo's new slate of show premieres, Your Bravoverse is set to be your new bestie right on Peacock.

How to Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo. New episodes stream next day on Peacock.

Andy Cohen might already feel like your ride-or-die and go-to insider for all things Bravo, thanks to his many seasons as the face of Watch What Happens Live, host of those drama-filled reunions, and longtime executive producer of the Real Housewives franchises. But Peacock's newest feature on mobile is here to deepen this bond even further on Your Bravoverse.

AI Andy Cohen will dish the tea on Peacock's new Your Bravoverse feature

Your Bravoverse on Peacock with AI Andy Cohen. Photo: Peacock

Your Bravoverse is an upcoming experience on the Peacock mobile app, tailor-made for Bravo's biggest fans, serving up all the tea Bravoholics and newcomers are itching to know. Within a personalized collection of iconic clips, an AI avatar of Andy Cohen will serve as your guide in the experience, giving intel on Bravo stars, dishing on relationship details, unpacking juicy drama, and more.

Just imagine reliving Teresa Giudice’s notorious table flip from The Real Housewives of New Jersey with A.I. Andy Cohen contextualizing this infamous moment. Or hearing Cohen’s recap of one of Vanderpump Rules' biggest debates: Was it about the pasta? Bravo's history goes way back with a robust library of content (who remembers Cohen's Bravo blog circa 2007?), and Your Bravoverse is now providing us with a totally new way to access some of Bravo's biggest moments through the years.

Receipts! Proof! Timeline! Screenshots! Your Bravoverse has 'em all and more.

Your Bravoverse is a totally personalized experience on Peacock

When you first open Your Bravoverse on the Peacock app, you'll be able to customize the experience geared to what you love watching and following on Bravo. After entering your name, you'll be asked to share your favorite Bravo shows. Next, you'll select your favorite Bravo themes like jaw-dropping "OMG Moments" or heartwarming "All the Feels" storylines.

After you’re introduced to Cohen's avatar on Your Bravoverse, you can start swiping! Scrolling vertically will move you through a block of related clips, while swiping horizontally will take you to a different theme of videos (Best of Bravo, Top This Week, etc.). Occasionally when you land on a particularly exciting clip, Cohen's avatar may pop up on your screen to chime in to provide extra facts and context. There are 600 billion possible viewing variants on Your Bravoverse, so to say the content stream is robust would be an understatement.

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From reminiscing over Bravo's history in a fresh way to discovering arcs from your favorite shows you might've missed during your first watch and catching up on what happened yesterday, Your Bravoverse will have you feeling like you've got a front-row seat at Andy's Clubhouse. With a shotski on deck, of course. The Your Bravoverse playlists will be refreshed regularly, so trust there will always be something new to discover.

Your Bravoverse will first be available on mobile as a vertical video experience this summer and later will extend to living room devices.

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If you’re at the SXSW Festival, be sure to check out Andy Cohen and Matt Strauss’ discussion on Sunday, March 15. The two will be in conversation with S.E. Cupp and will explore the evolution of entertainment beyond platforms, exploring how immersive experiences and fandom-building transform shows into expansive worlds and viewers into active participants. The conversation will happen March 15 starting at 2:30 p.m. CT at SXSW. More information can be found here. You also can stream the event live here.