This St. Patrick's Day, Watch Every Leprechaun Movie in Order on Peacock

When it comes to St. Patrick's Day, most folks enjoy celebrating with a meal of corned beef and cabbage, or by attending a local Irish pub. However, if you're into B horror movies AND Irish folklore, then look to Peacock for an alternate way to celebrate the day — with a Leprechaun franchise movie marathon!

The Leprechaun-verse launched in 1993 and has since birthed seven creature feature sequels about a cursed "lobaircin,” or “small-bodied fellow" in Celtic, who doesn't like giving away his treasure. Originally played by recent OBE recipient Warwick Davis (Willow), the character Lubdan the Leprechaun was the brainchild of writer/director Mark Jones. Today the tiny terror is part of many alternative St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the world.

In case you're a little hazy on just how deep the Leprechaun film bench goes, look below for your franchise primer, so you can plan your own St. Patrick's Day marathon on Peacock!

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How to watch the Leprechaun films in order

Leprechaun (1993)

Leprechaun (Warwick Davis) appears in Leprechaun 3 (1993). Photo: Peacock

The original that ignited the cinematic insanity! Leprechaun was the feature directorial debut of Mark Jones, who wrote his own low budget opportunity to shift from writing action TV episodes for shows like Knight Rider and The A-Team into filmmaking. Along with casting Warwick Davis, Jones also gave actress Jennifer Aniston her second film role, as his heroine Tory Reding. She and her father rent a farmhouse for the summer and unknowingly get in the way of the unearthed Leprechaun's search for his long lost pot of gold.

Watch Leprechaun now on Peacock!

Leprechaun 2 (1994)

Leprechaun 2 (1994). Photo: Peacock

When Leprechaun turned out to be a modest box office hit, Trimark ordered a sequel script from Turi Meyer and Al Septien under the direction of Rodman Flender. The next chapter sees Davis back at the titular villain, this time celebrating another 1,000 years of existence with an itch to get hitched. Set in Los Angeles 1994, Lubdan the Leprechaun sets his heart on making young Bridget Callum (Shevonne Durkin) his bride. But her boyfriend Cody (Charlie Heath) isn't going to let that happen without plenty of Irish fight.

Watch Leprechaun 2 now on Peacock!

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Leprechaun 3 (1995)

Leprechaun (Warwick Davis) appears in Leprechaun 3 (1995). Photo: Peacock

The first Leprechaun film released straight to video, Leprechaun 3 was commissioned as a high concept idea: "Leprechaun in Las Vegas." David DuBos wrote the bonkers script with Brian Trenchard-Smith (Night of the Demons 2) directing Davis' third installment as the devilish leprechaun. Set in 1995 Las Vegas, Lubdan has been frozen in statue form until he's accidentally freed by a pawn shop owner (Marcelo Tubert). As he escapes, Lubdan ends up injuring a college student named Scott (John Gatins), who finds himself turning into a leprechaun too.

Watch Leprechaun 3 now on Peacock!

Leprechaun 4: In Space (1996)

Books (Brent Jasmer) and Princess Zarina (Rebekah Carlton) appear in Leprechaun 4 (1996). Photo: Peacock

A departure from the modern timeline, Leprechaun 4 is set in 2096 and Lubdan (Davis again) has gone interstellar in his search for a spouse. Desperate for a companion, he courts an alien princess named Zarina (Rebekah Carlton). Both have a mutually beneficial angles for the union; he wants to be King and she wants his treasure. But a bunch of space Marines land on her planet, think they "murder" Lubdan, and then suffer from his brutal vengeance for the rest of the movie.

Watch Leprechaun 4: In Space now on Peacock!

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Leprechaun: In the Hood (2000)

Mack Daddy (Ice-T) appears in Leprechaun In The Hood (2000). Photo: Peacock

Taking place in 2000, back in the original timeline, Leprechaun in the Hood is set in Los Angeles once more. Lubdan (Davis) is once again freed from his statue stasis, but then refrozen by Mack Daddy (Ice T). Twenty years later, Mack is a successful record producer with plenty of human enemies. But trouble really comes home when a disgruntled young rapper named Butch (Red Grant) accidentally sets Lubdan free, and the leprechaun goes on the hunt for his magical stolen flute.

Watch Leprechaun: In the Hood now on Peacock!

Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha' Hood (2003)

Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003). Photo: Peacock

A standalone sequel to Leprechaun in the Hood, it's now 2003 and four teens find the Leprechaun's hidden gold. They split the money but also inadvertently set Lubdan free once more. This is Warwick Davis' last time playing the character and he rains chaos down on the kids in his quest to get his treasure back.

Watch Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha' Hood now on Peacock!

Leprechaun: Origins (2014)

Sophie Roberts (Stephanie Bennett) appears in Leprechaun Origins (2014). Photo: Peacock

After an 11-year break, director Zach Lipovsky resurrected the horror icon in a rebooted film that doesn't have anything to do with all of the previous films. Set in 2014, Dylan "Hornswoggle" Postl assumes the mantle of the Leprechaun. He encounters four American college friends traveling in Ireland (one played by The Hunting Party's Melissa Roxburgh), who get mixed up in a local village's plan to steal the monster's treasure.

Watch Leprechaun: Origins now on Peacock!

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