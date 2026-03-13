Jeremiah Brown, Iris Kendall, TJ Palma, and Amaya Espinal in Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 2.

Peacock will debut the second season of Love Island: Beyond the Villa this spring!

Love Island: Beyond the Villa S2 Has a Release Date — and a Surprise Guest Star!

The Bombshells are back!

How to Watch Season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa is coming soon to Peacock.

After a drama-filled first season, the 2024 cast of Love Island: USA has passed on the torch. It's time for a new set of Islanders to make their debut on Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2. And after garnering more than 18.4 billion minutes streamed on Peacock, the Love Island USA Season 7 cast is more than up for the task.

The series follows former Islanders as they navigate their newfound fame outside of the Villa. Surrounded by familiar faces and past connections, these Islanders test their romantic relationships in the real world, resolve unfinished business with their exes, and discover that life outside of the villa comes with its own set of challenges.

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Winner Amaya "Papaya" Espinal, Hannah Fields, Iris Kendall, Jeremiah Brown, and TJ Palma will all star and open up about the latest in their lives. Andreina Santos, Belle-A Walker, Bryan Arnelas, Charlie Giorgio, Chris Seeley, Clarke Carraway, Coco Watson, Gracyn Blackmore, Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, and Taylor Williams will also be featured.

Read ahead to learn more about Beyond the Villa Season 2, the release date, the cast, trailer, and the surprise cameo from Season 7 runner-up Nic Vansteenberghe.

When is the Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 release date?

The first two episodes of the season drop Wednesday, April 15 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock. Two new episodes will stream every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET through to the finale.

See the Season 2 cast photos

The docuseries will feature 15 total cast members, with the promise of more surprise appearances — like the season's runner-up Nic Vansteenberghe, Austin Shepard, and Season 6 OG Kaylor Martin.

Amaya "Papaya" Espinal

Amaya Espinal in Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 2. Photo: Clifton Prescod/Peacock

Belle-A Walker

Bell-A Walker in Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 2. Photo: Clifton Prescod/Peacock

Bryan Arnelas

Bryan Arenales in Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 2. Photo: Clifton Prescod/Peacock

Chris Seeley

Chris Seely in Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 2. Photo: Clifton Prescod/Peacock

Clarke Carraway

Clarke Carraway in Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 2. Photo: Clifton Prescod/Peacock

Hannah Fields

Hannah Field in Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 2. Photo: Clifton Prescod/Peacock

Iris Kendall

Iris Kendall in Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 2. Photo: Clifton Prescod/Peacock

Jeremiah Brown

Jeremiah Brown in Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 2. Photo: Clifton Prescod/Peacock

Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez

Pepe Garcia in Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 2. Photo: Clifton Prescod/Peacock

Taylor Williams

Taylor Williams in Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 2. Photo: Clifton Prescod/Peacock

TJ Palma

TJ Palma in Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 2. Photo: Clifton Prescod/Peacock

Andreina Santos, Charlie Giorgio, Coco Watson, and Gracyn Blackmore will also appear in episodes.

What we learned in the Beyond the Villa Season 2 trailer

This season, fans will follow the Islanders to their hometowns (and beyond), getting an inside look into their complex relationships and the many breakups and makeups since last summer.

Amaya and Bryan split just a month after winning the show and have had little contact since. Iris and Pepe also had a bitter split days after the reunion, with Iris saying, "Pepe's not the person that he was in the Villa." Iris went on to rekindle her Villa romance with TJ, and they're now dating — but there are clearly unresolved issues between the new couple and Pepe.

RELATED: Love Island USA's Iris & TJ Make It Official with Romantic Malibu Sunset Photos

Hannah — who was dumped after exploring connections with both Charlie and Pepe — is seen in tears, confronting Charlie, and calling a mystery Islander a "loser." Gracyn and Austin also have a face-off, while Taylor and Clarke navigate a post-Villa relationship from two different states.

Nic Vansteenberghe to appear on Love Island: Beyond the Villa

Yes, Nic is returning to the Love Island universe — and it was kept tightly under wraps until the Season 2 trailer dropped on March 13!

Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

In the last seconds of the teaser, TJ asks, "What's new with you?" The camera then cuts to a smiling Nic, revealing the two met up for drinks. While the scene doesn't spill much about what's in store for Nic on Beyond the Villa, his appearance is sure to excite fans. In the months since earning second place with partner Olandria Carthen, the pair have been thriving, both personally and professionally.

Still dating, Nic and Olandria have amassed a dedicated fandom, who have dubbed themselves "Nicolandrians" and support the duo in their many successful endeavors. Since leaving Fiji, Nic performs DJ sets across the country, played in the 2026 NBA All-Stars celebrity game, attended the Grammys, and has gained brand partnerships with the likes of: SKIMS, Google, Agua de Kefir, Celsius, and sweetgreen.

RELATED: How to Sign Up for Love Island 2026 Today: What to Know About Casting

When was Beyond the Villa filmed?

Production began the week of November 10, 2025 and wrapped January 2026.

How to watch Beyond the Villa Season 2

The second season of Beyond the Villa will stream exclusively on Peacock. In the meantime, you can catch up on Beyond the Villa Season 1, both seasons of Love Island Games, and Seasons 4-7 of Love Island USA on Peacock.