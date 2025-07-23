Effective July 23, 2025, the prices of Peacock subscription plans will be changed.

What are the new Peacock subscription prices?

A Peacock Premium monthly subscription is now $10.99/month (up from $7.99).

A Peacock Premium Plus monthly subscription is now $16.99/month (up from $13.99).

A Peacock Premium annual subscription is now $109.99/year (up from $79.99).

A Peacock Premium Plus annual subscription is now $169.99/year (up from $139.99).

Plan Type Original Price New Price as of July 23, 2025 Premium Monthly $7.99 $10.99 Premium Plus Monthly $13.99 $16.99 Premium Annual $79.99 $109.99 Premium Plus Annual $139.99 $169.99

Why is Peacock increasing its price?

These price changes allow Peacock to continue to create the best experience for its viewers, remain competitive in the marketplace, and deliver unique content across all genres. Current annual subscribers, or any user on an active promotional offer, will continue at their current price until that plan or offer expires. Subscriptions will then renew at the new price.

When is it increasing?

The pricing will change on July 23, 2025, for new subscribers. If you subscribed prior to July 23, 2025, the new pricing will be effective on your next billing date on or after August 22, 2025. To confirm your subscription type and next billing date, please visit the Plans & Payment tab in your Account.

How do I cancel?

Visit the Plans & Payment tab in your Account by selecting “Cancel Plan”. Here is additional information on how to cancel.

How does Peacock’s price increase impact my current promotional offer?

If you have taken a promotional offer prior to July 23, 2025, your promotional pricing will continue through the end of the promotional period. The new pricing will be effective when your promotional period ends.

How will I be notified of a price change?

If you are an existing Peacock user, you will be notified of the price change via email to the address currently associated with your account.

What if I didn’t see the email about the price change?

Please visit your Account page to ensure the email address on file is correct.

How do I switch from my current monthly plan to an annual plan?

Peacock does offer the ability to update your existing direct billed Peacock subscription from being billed monthly to annually or from annually to monthly. Depending on your current plan, the change may not take effect until the end of your current billing cycle.

PLEASE NOTE: If you are currently on a promotional offer, you will lose that promotional pricing when you switch plans.

To update your billing frequency, please follow these steps:

1. Visit the Plans & Payment tab on your Account page

2. Select the Change Plan option under Your Plan

3. Select the Annual or Monthly Plan you prefer

4. Complete the purchase process for your new plan