How can I sign up for a Peacock account through Spectrum?

As a Spectrum TV customer, you may be eligible for Peacock Premium (with ads) at no extra cost through eligible Spectrum ‘TV Select’ packages! To view eligible packages, please visit the Spectrum TV site here.

Eligible Spectrum TV customers who have an existing Peacock subscription that is billed by a third-party will need to cancel their existing subscription first. You can activate this offer only after your existing subscription ends.

Eligible Spectrum TV customers who have an existing Peacock subscription that is billed directly by Peacock can still activate their Spectrum TV benefit! Your existing subscription will automatically be cancelled after activating and effective at your next billing cycle.

If you have Premium Plus, your subscription will change to Peacock Premium (with ads) after activating your Spectrum TV benefit. If you wish to resubscribe to Premium Plus, please contact Spectrum Customer Care.

Please note, no refunds or credits will be given for overlapping subscription periods.

If you are a Spectrum TV customer eligible for Peacock Premium, click here to activate your Peacock Premium subscription and start enjoying everything it has to offer!