If you tried to redeem a JetBlue offer and got one of the following error messages, here’s what’s going on:

This offer was already applied to your TrueBlue member account.

It’s likely that you or someone else with access to your TrueBlue account (think friend or family member) already redeemed this offer. If that’s not the case, you might have accidentally typed in the wrong TrueBlue email address. Try going back and typing in your TrueBlue email address again, or, if you have a different TrueBlue email address, try signing up with that one instead.

Looks like you don’t have a TrueBlue account yet. Go back and check the TrueBlue member information you entered, or join TrueBlue now.

The TrueBlue email address you entered wasn’t recognized. Either that TrueBlue account doesn’t exist, or you might have accidentally typed in the wrong TrueBlue email address. Try going back and typing in your TrueBlue email address again. If that doesn’t work, follow the link to join TrueBlue, then go back to PeacockOnJetBlue.com and try to redeem the offer again with your new TrueBlue account email address.

Here are some other frequently asked questions that might help you:

How do I know if I’m eligible for a JetBlue offer?

To be eligible for current JetBlue offers, you need to be a TrueBlue member and not currently have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscription.

but do not currently have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscription—and have not yet claimed this offer—you’ll be eligible for 1,000 TrueBlue points after you subscribe to Peacock for $7.99 per month. If you are a TrueBlue member with Mosaic status and do not currently have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscription, you’re eligible for 12 months of Peacock included at no extra cost. All you need to do is create your Peacock account and add a valid payment method. You won’t be charged for your Peacock subscription until after 12 months, at which point you’ll be charged $7.99 per month. Cancel anytime.

How do I know if I actually got my TrueBlue points?

It could take up to 60 days for your points to be reflected in your TrueBlue account. If you don’t see them after that, contact JetBlue for help.

How do I claim a JetBlue offer if I’m already a Peacock subscriber?

If you’re a qualified TrueBlue member without Mosaic status, the offer is only available for new subscribers.

If you’re a qualified TrueBlue member with Mosaic status and already have an active paid subscription to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, you’ll need to cancel your existing Peacock subscription first and then, after the billing date has passed, come back here to claim an offer. (Please note: No refunds or credits will be issued for any prior payments made in connection with an existing subscription.)

What if I’m not a TrueBlue member?

If you’re not a TrueBlue member, now’s a great time to join! Visit JetBlue to get started. Once you’re signed up, come back here to get your JetBlue offer and start streaming 80,000+ hours of great entertainment.

Or sign up for Peacock without an offer.