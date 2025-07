You can change your sign-in email in your Account.

1. Go to Settings and then click Update Email.

2. We will send an email to the current email address attached to your account. Click on the button to update your email address.

3. Follow the step-by-step instructions in your browser window. This will send a verification email to confirm and save your new address.

4. When you get the verification email at your new email address, click the button in the email to verify your new address.