How do I unsubscribe from Peacock emails?

As a new customer, you'll automatically get emails about the latest movies, sports, and entertainment to help you make the most of Peacock.



If you don't want to receive these types of emails, there are two ways you can opt out:

· Click the “unsubscribe” link in one of our emails.

· Sign into your account and click on the Data & Communications tab. Click on the “On” toggle to change it to “Off”.



Note that even after unsubscribing, you may still receive transactional or other emails that are related to your account.