How do I change my Peacock plan?

At some point, you may want to switch between Premium and Premium Plus subscriptions. The process for doing this depends on whether you’re subscribed through Peacock directly, or through a third party such as Roku, Apple, Amazon, or Google. Please see below for the processes for direct billing and third-party billing.

Changing Plans With Direct Billing

If you’re subscribed through Peacock directly, you will need to visit your Account on the web to make any changes to your plan.

Click on Change Plan to switch between Premium Plus and Premium plans.

Changing Plans With Third-Party Billing

If you’re subscribed through a third party, it will say so on your Account screen.

Click on “Change Plan” to adjust your plan or billing frequency.

Here, you will be able to change between Premium and Premium Plus. The toggle on the left will let you choose between monthly and annual billing for each plan.