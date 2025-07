Peacock gives you so much for only $7.99 per month. You get 80,000+ hours of great entertainment, from your favorite NBC shows and current Bravo hits to new movies, more live sports than any other streamer, 50+ always-on channels, news, kid shows, Telemundo shows—the list goes on! Plus you can create up to 6 profiles, stream on 3 devices at once, and use parental controls to limit what your kid watches.