The Peacock Select Tier is a new subscription tier that is being tested as we explore various offerings.

How much does the Select Tier cost?

The Peacock Select Tier costs $7.99/month or $79.99/year. Pricing is subject to change.

What content is available on the Select Tier?

Below is a preview of content that is available on the Select Tier; programming and content are subject to change.

Select Premium Premium Plus NBC Current & Library X X X Bravo Current & Library X X X Other TV Library X X X Channels TV only X X Movie Library X X Sports & Live Events X X Peacock Originals X X Local NBC Channel X

The following content will be available on the Select Tier:

NBC Current Season & Library (e.g. the Law & Order series, the Chicago series, The Office, etc.)

Bravo Current Season & Library (e.g. The Real Housewives series, Below Deck, etc.)

Other TV Library (e.g. Days of Our Lives, Yellowstone, El Señor de los Cielos, etc.)

Select Channels (e.g. The Office Channel, NBC News Now Channel, etc.)

PLEASE NOTE: The following content will not be available on the Select Tier:

Movie Library (e.g. movies from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, etc.)

Sports & Live Events (e.g. NFL, NBA, WWE, Premier League, Big Ten, etc.)

Peacock Originals (e.g. Love Island USA, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Love Island Games, The Traitors, Poker Face, Twisted Metal, The Paper, etc.)

Movie Channels (e.g. Comedy Movies channel, Shrek channel, Summer Blockbuster channel, etc.)

Your Local NBC Channel

How do I subscribe to the Select Tier?

If you have an existing Peacock account, you can subscribe to the Select Tier by visiting the Plans & Payment tab in your Account and selecting the Change Plan option under Your Plan.

Why is the Select Tier being launched?

The Peacock Select Tier is being tested as an additional option among Peacock's subscription plans.