What are the NBC Sports Regional Sports Networks?

The NBC Sports Regional Sports Networks (RSN) are cable television networks that exhibit live MLB, NBA and/or NHL games as well as pre- and post-game coverage and other shows about the region’s athletes, teams and sports. The RSNs are now being offered as add-on subscriptions to Peacock Select, Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus Plan subscribers. Subscribers to the add-on subscriptions will have direct access to NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California or NBC Sports Philadelphia to stream the networks’ live 24/7 channel.

The RSNs are monthly add-on subscriptions. You must first have a Peacock Select, Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus subscription to purchase one.

You must be located within the territory of the respective RSN to watch its regional sports coverage. Regardless of whether the RSN is available to purchase based on your zip code, you may still experience in-market blackouts of certain teams’ games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) based on your location consistent with television availability and league policies. For details about such in-market blackouts in particular zip codes, please see here.

How do I determine if I have access to an RSN based on my location?

Streaming the 24/7 channel of an RSN requires purchase of a Peacock Select, Peacock Premium or Premium Plus Plan and the RSN’s add-on subscription.

Your ability to access the content of the RSN add-on subscription that you purchased will be determined by whether your IP address is within such network’s in-market territory (i.e., you will only be able to access the network’s content if you are in such networks’ in-market territory).

If you purchase an RSN add-on subscription and move within the territory of such RSN, you may gain or lose access to different sports teams covered by such RSN.

Below are the general in-market territories of each RSN add-on subscription available for purchase; however, access to teams’ live games via such RSN is determined on a zip code basis. Regardless of whether an RSN is available to purchase based on your zip code, in-market blackouts of certain teams’ live games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) may still apply consistent with television availability and league policies. For details about such in-market blackouts in particular zip codes, please see here.

Boston Massachusetts Eastern & Central Connecticut Vermont Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island

Philadelphia Philadelphia Metropolitan Area Eastern Pennsylvania Southern & Central New Jersey

California San Francisco Bay Area Northern & Central California Parts of Oregon Parts of Nevada

Bay Area San Francisco Bay Area Northern & Central California Parts of Southern Oregon Northwestern Nevada (including the Lake Tahoe/Reno/Carson City region)



What teams will I get access to within my RSN? Here are the teams available within each RSN: NBC Sports Boston: Live Boston Celtics (NBA) games, surrounded by comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage, and extensive New England Patriots (NFL) programming, highlighted by live gameday and daily in-season shows. NBC Sports Boston also provides sports news, analysis and commentary programming, such as ‘Early Edition’ and ‘Boston Sports Tonight,’ and live coverage of other teams, including the Connecticut Sun (WNBA) and Maine Celtics (NBA G League). NBC Sports Philadelphia: Live Philadelphia Phillies (MLB), Philadelphia 76ers (NBA) and Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) games, surrounded by comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage, and extensive Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) programming, highlighted by live gameday and daily in-season shows. NBC Sports Bay Area: Live Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants games, comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage, and extensive San Francisco 49ers programming, highlighted by live gameday shows. NBC Sports Bay Area also provides sports news, analysis and commentary programming and live coverage of other teams, including San Jose State University football and basketball, Bay FC (NWSL) and Santa Cruz Warriors (NBA G League).

NBC Sports California: Athletics, Sacramento Kings and San Jose Sharks games, and comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage. NBC Sports California also provides sports news, analysis and commentary programming and live coverage of other teams, including San Jose State University football and basketball, Bay FC and San Jose Barracuda (AHL).

Please note that regardless of whether a particular RSN is available to purchase based on your zip code, you may still experience in-market blackouts of certain teams’ live games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) based on your location consistent with television availability and league policies. For details about such in-market blackouts in particular zip codes, please see here.

Can I stream content from the teams or games via my RSN add-on when I am outside of the RSN’s in-market territory?

No, you will not be able to stream the live MLB, NBA and/or NHL games of an RSN, or content from the teams such as pre- and post-game programming, when you are located outside of the RSN’s in-market territory. This will result in a blackout of the games or content when an attempt to stream them is made.