Is Bravo on Peacock?

Get the Pinot ready! With an upgrade to Peacock Premium for just $7.99 per month (+tax), you can stream current Bravo hits the day after they air. This includes the Real Housewives franchise, Watch What Happens Live, Top Chef, and more. Plus, with Premium, you get access to all of the content Peacock has to offer: every movie, every series (including full seasons of Peacock Originals), next-day airings of NBC and Telemundo hits, and live sports. That’s more to stream, more to binge, and more ways to whoop it up.

Browse our collection of Bravo titles here.