How do I fix issues with slow loading or buffering on Peacock?

When you watch Peacock, the video transmission isn’t sent to your device in one continuous “stream”. Instead, it’s sent in bite-size “packets”. If there’s a delay in transmission, your show pauses while it waits for the next packet. This is known as buffering.
Quick buffering tips:
- Reduce the number of devices in use on the same network. Having multiple devices simultaneously use the same network can slow loading time. Disconnecting other devices on your network could help speed up your Peacock streaming.
- Stop any large simultaneous downloads on the same network. If you’re playing online games, downloading or uploading large files while trying to watch a Peacock show on the same network, this could cause buffering.
- Test your internet connection speed. We recommend a minimum speed of 3.0 Mbps for you to be able to enjoy our content. However, to enjoy certain high-quality live events and ultra-high definition premium content, we recommend your Wi-Fi or 4G/5G/LTE speeds to be at least 8 Mbps.