How can I watch WWE content on Peacock?

You can enjoy WWE content on Peacock across a variety of devices. View our full list of supported devices here. With a Peacock Premium Plan, you’ll get:
- Every live WWE premium live event—including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble—plus WWE, WCW and ECW premium live events.
- Thousands of hours of on-demand programming including original series, groundbreaking documentaries and your favorite shows from the WWE Archives.
- Every episode of Smackdown, with current full episode replays 30 days after air.
- Plus, everything else Peacock has to offer—tons of hit movies and shows like The Office and Yellowstone, exclusive Originals, live sports, and streaming channels.
Please note: Due to legal or other reasons, a small amount of content may be edited.