How can I watch WWE content on Peacock?

You can enjoy WWE content on Peacock across a variety of devices.  View our full list of supported devices here. With a Peacock Premium Plan, you’ll get: 

  • Every live WWE premium live event—including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble—plus WWE, WCW and ECW premium live events. 
  • Thousands of hours of on-demand programming including original series, groundbreaking documentaries and your favorite shows from the WWE Archives. 
  • Every episode of Smackdown, with current full episode replays 30 days after air. 
  • Plus, everything else Peacock has to offer—tons of hit movies and shows like The Office and Yellowstone, exclusive Originals, live sports, and streaming channels. 


Please note: Due to legal or other reasons, a small amount of content may be edited.

