Does Peacock have parental controls?

Yes, Peacock offers profile-based Maturity Rating settings and Profile Pin protection so parents can limit the TV shows and movies that a profile may access.



Profile Maturity Rating



When creating a new profile, you will have the options to create either a Kids profile, Teen profile, or an Adult profile.



For our Kids profiles, you will be able to select one of three Maturity Ratings:

Maturity Rating Available Content Ratings Little Kids TV-Y Older Kids TV-Y7, TV-Y7-FV, TV-G, G Family TV-PG, PG

For our Teen profiles, you will be able to select one of two Maturity Ratings:

Maturity Rating Available Content Ratings Family TV-PG, PG Teen TV-14, PG-13

For our Adult profiles, you will be able to select one of three Maturity Ratings:

Maturity Rating Available Content Ratings Family TV-PG, PG Teen TV-14, PG-13 Adult TV-MA, R, NR, NC-17



To Update the Profile Maturity Rating

Go to the Who’s Watching? Profiles page through a web browser on either your computer or mobile device and click on the ‘Pencil’ icon under the profile you wish to update. Please note: You are unable to directly change the Profile Maturity settings from a TV. If you attempt to change the Profile Maturity settings from a TV you will be shown a QR code that will link you to complete this change on a mobile device. Click on the Change button next to the Maturity Ratings setting and enter your account password. Select the Maturity Rating for that profile and then click Save Rating



Profile Pin



In addition to PIN protecting the Maturity Ratings, you are also able to PIN protect access to profiles. You are able to set a 4-digit PIN that must be entered to access the protected profile from another profile. This protects children from accessing content through their parents’ or other adults’ profiles.



To Update the Profile Pin